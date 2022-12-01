Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
“Pay the Day” promotional discount at the YMCA
(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are full of tasty temptations, followed by the big push to form New Year’s resolutions. The YMCA of Central New York could be a good place to start that search for a resolution. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the YMCA’s “Pay the Day” promotion, where folks can sign up for a December membership, and pay an amount that is equal to the date on which they sign up.
localsyr.com
Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes caring for those who need it
(WSYR-TV) — December is the season of hope and giving, and hospice gives patients and families the hope of a peaceful and dignified transition. Laurie Simpson from Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes shares ways you can help continue the mission. Hospice of Central New...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
flackbroadcasting.com
Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze
ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Fire Departments responds to accident at Route 12 and Steuben Street
ONEIDA COUNTY- Calls for a personal injury motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Remsen, NY prompted emergency response from local agencies. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12 and Steuben Street, according to Oneida County 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. The accident involved two vehicles. When...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Comments / 0