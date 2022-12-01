ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localsyr.com

“Pay the Day” promotional discount at the YMCA

(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are full of tasty temptations, followed by the big push to form New Year’s resolutions. The YMCA of Central New York could be a good place to start that search for a resolution. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the YMCA’s “Pay the Day” promotion, where folks can sign up for a December membership, and pay an amount that is equal to the date on which they sign up.
localsyr.com

Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes caring for those who need it

(WSYR-TV) — December is the season of hope and giving, and hospice gives patients and families the hope of a peaceful and dignified transition. Laurie Simpson from Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes shares ways you can help continue the mission. Hospice of Central New...
Lite 98.7

Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State

We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
flackbroadcasting.com

Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze

ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
Syracuse.com

$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County

111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen Fire Departments responds to accident at Route 12 and Steuben Street

ONEIDA COUNTY- Calls for a personal injury motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Remsen, NY prompted emergency response from local agencies. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12 and Steuben Street, according to Oneida County 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. The accident involved two vehicles. When...
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
whcuradio.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...

