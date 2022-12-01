Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Four people were arrested over the weekend on outstanding warrants and other offences. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:30, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 2300 block of South Market Street in reference to a subject with active warrants for his arrest being seen in the area. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who was in a vehicle and ordered him to step out, which he disregard and drove away from Cpl. Dudenhoeffer. Officer Bruno was able to pull out and behind Vela with her emergency equipment activated which Vela continued to disregard as she and Cpl. Dudenhoeffer pursued him. Vela pulled off the roadway in the 2200 block of South Market Street and exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot, but stopped and was able to be taken into custody without further incident. Once in custody, Vela was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as four pills of Trazodone, without a prescription. Vela was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on Warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Criminal Trespass, as well as charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle.
Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries. The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard. The search was in connection with...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured
A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
fox44news.com
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
WacoTrib.com
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
KBTX.com
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center
There is something with the construction of the expansion of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center that county commissioners approved hiring an Austin law firm at the end of their November 29th meeting. The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the unidentified problems are not preventing the use of the...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Report A 19 Year Old Homicide Victim Died Of A Gunshot Wound
Bryan police announce a homicide victim who was found on Wednesday died of a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 19 year old David Lopez of Bryan. Lopez was found by someone who knew him, inside a home in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. BPD continues its investigation.
KBTX.com
One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are on scene of a fatal crash south of Caldwell. A DPS sergeant says the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a tree around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Troopers say the driver was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the person...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News...
KBTX.com
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
thevidorian.com
Missing Vidor Teen
The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years of age. Hair: Brown. Clothing: unknown. Transportation: last seen riding...
KBTX.com
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County sheriff says a teenager is recovering from a leg injury following an accidental shooting. Sheriff Don Sowell said deputies were called to the Plantersville home Thursday evening. Investigators determined two teenage brothers were playing with a gun when one was accidentally shot in...
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
KWTX
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton truck driver charged in Monday night’s auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland
A 32-year-old Dayton man has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, in relation to an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, Nov. 28, that critically injured two Cleveland High School students. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man charged with the...
