PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...

4 DAYS AGO