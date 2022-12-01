Read full article on original website
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
montanasports.com
Mistakes, failure to 'capitalize' doom Montana Grizzlies in playoffs against North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies ran out of steam on Saturday in Fargo when they lost to the North Dakota State Bison 49-26 to see their season come to a close at 8-5 overall. The Bison started fast with two Cam Miller touchdowns to make it 14-0, but...
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
valleynewslive.com
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
KFYR-TV
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man, James Kollie Jr., has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family...
srperspective.com
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Fire Department to host annual awards ceremony
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some of West Fargo's finest are getting honored this week, and you are invited to stop by. The West Fargo Fire Department is set to host its annual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8th at the South Station, which is located at 445 29th Avenue West.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyers
(Valley City, ND) -- Police are investigating controversial flyers about a book in the collection of the Valley City Barnes County Public Library. The president of the board of directors says authorized graphic images from the book were distributed on the flyer claiming the flyer was created by the library.
valleynewslive.com
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months. The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26. According to...
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs
FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Bison Offensive Lineman Grey Zabel Discusses Making An Impact Heading Into The FCS Playoffs
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU offensive lineman Grey Zabel. They discussed filling in for an injured player, the progression of the team this season, and more!
newsdakota.com
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
Bison Outrun Montana Grizzlies in Season-Ending Playoff Loss
After a gutsy comeback early in the game, cruel fate intervened and so much went terribly wrong as the result of one play. The starting quarterback is tackled and fumbles. The opponent scoops up the ball and scores a touchdown. The starting quarterback is injured on the play and does not return.
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
