Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
2023 defensive lineman Gabriel Moore commits to Mississippi State
Louisville High School's Gabriel Moore had a memorable Saturday, to say the least. And his day revolved around accomplishments for the present time and his future. The 2023 defensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect helped Louisville High School bring home another Class 4A state championship on Saturday with a win over Mendenhall High School in Hattiesburg.
Suntarine Perkins goes off in state title game in front of Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding
Suntarine Perkins had himself a day on Friday, as he led Raleigh to a wild, 55-52 victory over Noxubee County is the Mississippi Class 3A state championship game before a crowd of folks at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Among the spectators were Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
WDAM-TV
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road. At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said. As the investigation progressed,...
USM’s new president making $650,000; all of Mississippi’s public college presidents saw raises this year
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WDAM-TV
City of Ellisville names employees of year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville got into the Christmas spirit Friday, hosting its annual party for city employees. At the event, city employees were recognized for their service. Firefighter and police officer of the year also were announced. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox?...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a man that was reported missing Friday. According to HPD, 30-year-old Kendrell Minor, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes. The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries. This report will be updated as...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
Deputies investigating after man shot in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Moselle on Saturday, December 3. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened in the morning, but additional details are limited. They said the victim drove himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and has […]
News Channel 25
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
Hattiesburg receives nearly $220K for black box theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center received a nearly $220,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Building Fund to transform the Paper Warehouse Theater space into a black box theater. The new space will be designed for flexibility and creativity in stage configurations and presentations. City officials said the city will match […]
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County seeking missing woman
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca Dubose (also known as Nicole Burgess) who has been reported as a missing person. Rebecca Dubose/Nicole Burgess is 39 years old, has darker blonde and sometimes brown hair, green eyes, 5’ 4” in height, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She was last seen on Sunday, November 26th, leaving Bok Homa Casino.
Employee accused of stealing $5K from Hattiesburg Walmart
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An employee of the U.S. 49 Walmart store in Hattiesburg is accused of stealing over $5,000 from the store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said David Trigg Jr., 59, of Petal, was working security when he was arrested. He was allegedly caught stealing over $5,500 in cash from the store […]
