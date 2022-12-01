ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

NYC seeks 'blood thirsty' rat czar as rodents eye finishing blow

By Adam Warner, Juliet Papa, Glenn Schuck
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBNbI_0jTztLX200

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York City posted a job for a “rat czar” committed to “wholesale slaughter” as Mayor Eric Adams escalates the war on the city’s burgeoning rodent population.

The city posted a rat pun–filled description of the job, director of rodent migration, to NYC.gov on Wednesday. The salary range is $120,000 to $170,000.

The post describes the position as “one of the most important tasks in city government.”

The ideal candidate should be “highly motivated,” “somewhat bloodthirsty” and have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” according to the post.

“Do you have what it takes to do the impossible?” the description says. “A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management, or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City’s relentless rat population?”

Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi will directly oversee the position. She’s looking for a pied piper of sorts to take the lead in coordinating city agencies to reduce trash and use technology to target infestations.

“Bring them all together so we’re unified, we’re efficient,” Joshi told 1010 WINS.

The czar would find solutions to the rat problem through strategies like “improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management and wholesale slaughter.”

To that end, the city is experimenting with a pilot program using sensors.

“It’s a low-cost easy way for us to understand where there’s rat activity,” Joshi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nvok7_0jTztLX200
A rat in the subway. Photo credit Richard B. Levine

While the job description is a bit tongue-in-cheek, Joshi said the rat infestation is a serious health, real estate and business problem.

The job posting comes as rat complaints were up 70% in the city in the first eight months of 2022 compared to two years ago.

In October, the city announced that residents and businesses would be required to put their trash out four hours later starting in April 2023 to reduce the time rats can access curbside garbage. The city Department of Sanitation posted the final rules for the plan on Thursday.

“Rat sightings are through the roof,” City Council Member Shaun Abreu warned at the time as the city struggles to get the issue under control.

1010 WINS reported in October that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene oversees rat and rodent issues but that they don’t proactively or routinely put out bait stations on city streets or use poison, instead reacting to citizen complaints.

In November, Adams launched a “Get Stuff Clean” initiative to target 1,000 high-need areas for cleanup.

Adams, who has repeatedly expressed his intense dislike for rats, said rodent hotspots would be one of the main targets of the cleaning initiative.

“There’s NOTHING I hate more than rats,” the mayor tweeted Thursday as he encouraged people to apply for the rat czar position.

“If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City’s relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits,” he wrote.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Help Wanted: New York City Seeks 'Badass' Rat Czar

(Reuters) - Millions of New York rats have been put on notice: the most populous city in the United States is hiring a director of rodent mitigation, a new position that calls for a "swashbuckling attitude" and a "general aura of badassery." The new job, posted earlier this week, is...
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
PennLive.com

Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
tourcounsel.com

Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, New York, NY (with Map & Photos)

Another bridge that leaves Manhattan to take you to various neighborhoods in New York City. A mixture of stone and iron dating from 1903 and through which Highway 25 passes, which has 10 lanes. Although it is not the most famous in New York nor one of the most beautiful,...
The Staten Island Advance

Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
WKTV

Man to receive nearly $18 million following wrongful conviction in NYC

Lawyers for a man who was freed in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing says he will receive nearly $18 million in legal settlements from the city and state of New York. Lawyers for Johnny Hincapie said Friday it marks one of the largest...
CBS New York

New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar

NEW YORK -- In an ongoing effort to get ride of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi has an office filled with pictures of rats, which is fitting since Adams has given her the job of hiring a rat czar, someone who can mount a coordinated inter-agency effort to get rats out of the kitchens of NYCHA buildings, and all the other places where the rascally rodents disgust and...
The Staten Island Advance

Now hiring: NYC seeks $170,000 a year rat killer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
evgrieve.com

Holy smokes! 2 more unlicensed weed shops pop up in the East Village

Another day, another few smoke shops setting up for business in the East Village. Up top, we have Giggles Convenience (so many smoke shops, so few names left!), coming sooner than you think on First Avenue, just below Fourth Street. Signage includes a skeleton in a hat smoking from a bong.
Daily News

Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crossed Manhattan street, NYPD says

An 83-year-old woman crossing a lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was crossing Lafayette Street when the driver struck her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk there was blood everywhere,” said ...
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy