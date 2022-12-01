Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Shiawassee County woman gets 3 to 4 years in prison for killing dogs
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs last year will spend years behind bars. Jordan Hoisington was sentenced to spend three to four years in prison with credit for 45 days served behind bars so far. Hoisington pleaded guilty this fall...
abc12.com
Suspect in 'Club Sunoco' murder ordered to stand trial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A murder trial has been scheduled over the March shooting death of a man at the Flint gas station dubbed "Club Sunoco." Court records show the trial for Marquon Jackson will begin Jan. 18. He's accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Khogaly Mozzaffar at the Sunoco...
WNEM
Suspect missing following assault
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the home was cleared, and...
wsgw.com
Man Barricades Self, Victim Then Flees Police in Tuscola County
A 19-year-old is in custody in Tuscola County Jail after he was arrested on charges related to an assault on Saturday. Caro Police were called to an incident in the area of Congress Street south of State Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a feloneous assault and possible barricaded suspect. They arrived to find that the suspect had fled with another relative.
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Flint Sunoco gas station to face January trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused in the fatal March shooting of a man outside a Sunoco gas station on the city’s north side is set to stand trial in January. Marquon Leon Jackson appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell on Monday, Dec. 5, for a final pre-trial during which attorneys in the case indicated the case is set to proceed to trial beginning Jan. 18.
Shiawassee County man serving life in prison to get second chance at shorter sentence
CORUNNA, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has remanded the case of a man who was 17 years old when he killed his ex-girlfriend back to Shiawassee County Circuit Court to be resentenced. In an opinion issued Friday, Dec. 2, Michigan Supreme Court justices ordered the life sentence Daniel...
Bay County man pleads to starving 36 deer to death
BAY CITY, MI — Half of a Bay County couple accused of starving dozens of deer to death during their tumultuous divorce has accepted a plea deal. And though the count he pleaded to is a felony, he may the chance to avoid such a charge staining his record.
abc12.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
Jury finds Saginaw man guilty in 2020 shooting of teen who was left comatose
SAGINAW, MI — A jury has convicted a Saginaw man of shooting another man with criminal intent, but exonerated him of trying to kill his target. Still, a prison term is still in his future. Jurors on Thursday, Nov. 30, found 29-year-old Joseph A. Carter guilty of assault with...
abc12.com
Several law enforcement agencies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Caro
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro police responded to a reported felonious assault Saturday afternoon, which led to several law enforcement agencies being called to assist in a possible barricaded suspect. According to a post on its Facebook page, Caro police responded to the assault around 3:30 p.m. in the area...
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
abc12.com
Shiawassee County bridge destroyed in fire
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The County Sheriff's Office warned drivers after a weekend fire destroyed a bridge. It happened Saturday morning at the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line. Investigators asked drivers to avoid the area as firefighters put out the flames. No...
MLive.com
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
‘I was defending my life,’ testifies Bay City man on trial in roommate’s choking death
BAY CITY, MI — Taking to the witness stand in his own trial, a Bay City man claimed he was fighting for his life when he killed his roommate at a drug recovery house more than three years ago. “I just wanted him to stop punching me and hitting...
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
