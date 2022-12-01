Read full article on original website
Nigeria’s Tinubu says presidential vote to test democratic gains
LAGOS (Reuters) – Ruling party presidential candidate Bola Tinubu said on Monday Nigeria’s February election would be a significant step in consolidating democratic gains at a time when some other governments in the region have been ousted by military coups. In a country with a long history of...
Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
Israeli intelligence general sees Iran regime surviving protests
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A top Israeli intelligence analyst said on Monday that Iran’s clerical rulers were likely to survive protests that have swept the country for weeks, and predicted they could stay in power for years to come. “The repressive Iranian regime will, it seems, manage to survive...
Blinken says U.S. to work with Israel, and support two state solution
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. plans to work closely with Israel’s new government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a left-leaning Jewish group in Washington on Sunday, and continues to support a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict with Palestinians. The U.S. administration expects “the new Israeli...
Iran executes four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel -Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) – Four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel’s spy agency Mossad were executed in Iran on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. On Wednesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said the four men were given the death sentence “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping.”
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Mali’s Choguel Maiga reinstated as prime minister after medical leave
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Choguel Maiga will resume his role as Mali’s transitional prime minister on Monday after more than three months of medical leave, according to a decree read on state television on Sunday. Maiga was ordered by his doctor to rest in August after months of intense...
Sudan’s political strife
(Reuters) – Sudan’s military and a coalition of civilian parties have signed a framework deal aimed at ending a political standoff created by a military coup in October 2021. The deal could revive a transition that began with the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir. Below...
South Africa’s ruling ANC to meet on Sunday to discuss president’s fate
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s African National Congress will meet on Sunday, it said on Saturday, to continue a meeting it halted midway on Friday to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa who has been suspected of misconduct. An enquiry by an independent parliamentary panel found that...
U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil’s Lula, discuss democracy, climate change
BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula’s top foreign policy advisor said. Former foreign minister Celso...
Lula’s promise of a ministry of indigenous people in doubt
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s indigenous leaders are counting on President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva keeping his promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore their people’s rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. But on Friday Lula said he might...
Jailed Sudan ex-president Bashir transferred to hospital- lawyer
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been moved from prison to hospital to complete some medical treatment, his lawyer Hashim Abu-Bakr said on Sunday. The 78-year-old has been in custody while he is being tried over the 1989 coup that brought him to power. He was...
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
Biden administration working with Congress on ‘deterrence’ over Taiwan – White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to “reinforce deterrence” against any changes to the status of Taiwan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration’s view on Taiwan...
San Diego Union-Tribune
China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials have paid their respects to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96
Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president
KABUL (Reuters) – The acting defence minister of the Afghan Taliban has met the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for talks in Abu Dhabi on strengthening relations, his ministry and UAE state media reported on Monday. The acting defence minister, Mullah Yaqoob,...
Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a “good start”, but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported...
