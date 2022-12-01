Read full article on original website
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ twist on the holiday classic
For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?
We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
One night only at NJ farm: Autism-friendly free holiday light spectacular
WALL — “Nurture through nature.” That’s the motto at Allaire Community Farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road. Since 2015, Allaire Community Farm has partnered with POAC Autism Services on numerous farm events, free of charge. Now, for the first time, Allaire Community Farm is offering...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
There Are Many Weird Things About New Jersey But Is This The Strangest?
If you've lived in New Jersey for more than one minute, you know that strange things happen here. We're used to them, but people from outside the state have a hard time understanding them. So, what is the strangest fact about New Jersey?. That is the question that one website...
These Are New Jersey’s Top Five Favorite Side Dishes For Christmas
We recently learned the very disturbing fact that stuffing was New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I mean, are we really accepting wet croutons as our top side? I personally find that hard to believe when mashed potatoes are on the table but who am I to argue with science?
Absecon to Zarephath: Watch as Californians Try to Pronounce These NJ Cities
If you are a resident of New Jersey, we take for granted how relatively easy it is to say some of the confusing town names that are around here, but just imagine living 3,000 miles away and trying to pronounce these... Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10...
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail
One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?
Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
Stop Porch Pirates! This Is How To Keep Your Packages Safe In New Jersey
Cyber Monday has become almost as popular as Black Friday. Don't you love that we can stay in the comfort of our own homes (preferably with a glass of red wine) and shop for all the best deals?. Apparently, New Jersey really brought the online shopping numbers this week. More...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For Getting A New Job In 2023
A new year is coming and for lots of people, that means making a fresh start for themselves. From losing weight to a full career overhaul. Are you stressed just thinking about it? Don't be. According to a recent study, New Jersey is ripe with opportunity, even in these crazy times.
Rutgers’ marching band plays 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Growing up in New Jersey you heard your whole life how the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is such a huge operation and an enormous undertaking that the moment it's done the next year is already being planned. Here's proof that it's true. They've already picked from over 100 marching bands...
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
