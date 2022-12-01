‘Women, Life, Freedom’: Clarion Alley artists take to walls in solidarity with Iran protests

A Ukrainian soldier’s mettle ushered shock and awe from witnesses, including a Russian intelligence officer, according to Russian-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, who insisted he must have been on drugs after seemingly hopping off the Novoselovskoye battlefield moments after his leg was blown off. “In one of the recent outings on the task, literally one and a half to two weeks ago, I discovered such a fact, I told everyone about it,” the Russian soldier shared, according to RIA Novosti. “He simply rolled over, applied a tourniquet, took a cane and walked as if nothing had happened,” adding that he believed the Ukrainian was under the influence of a drug that “makes a person not just a machine, but some kind of non-human.” The officer also marveled at a recent display of strength by a Ukrainian military volunteer unit known as the Kraken, which formed the same day as the Russian invasion of the country. “Literally two days pass, the attack of the Kraken: they are walking, ten people, in full growth in broad daylight,” the officer told the outlet. “They didn’t get lost, nothing.”

1 DAY AGO