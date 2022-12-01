‘Women, Life, Freedom’: Clarion Alley artists take to walls in solidarity with Iran protests

Read full article on original website
Iran's hijab law under review: attorney general
Iran's parliament and the judiciary are reviewing a law which requires women to cover their heads, and which triggered more than two months of deadly protests, the attorney general said. Protesters have burned their head coverings and shouted anti-government slogans.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage
Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Ukrainian’s Casual Escape After His Leg Is Blown Off Leaves Putin Officer Stunned
A Ukrainian soldier’s mettle ushered shock and awe from witnesses, including a Russian intelligence officer, according to Russian-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, who insisted he must have been on drugs after seemingly hopping off the Novoselovskoye battlefield moments after his leg was blown off. “In one of the recent outings on the task, literally one and a half to two weeks ago, I discovered such a fact, I told everyone about it,” the Russian soldier shared, according to RIA Novosti. “He simply rolled over, applied a tourniquet, took a cane and walked as if nothing had happened,” adding that he believed the Ukrainian was under the influence of a drug that “makes a person not just a machine, but some kind of non-human.” The officer also marveled at a recent display of strength by a Ukrainian military volunteer unit known as the Kraken, which formed the same day as the Russian invasion of the country. “Literally two days pass, the attack of the Kraken: they are walking, ten people, in full growth in broad daylight,” the officer told the outlet. “They didn’t get lost, nothing.”
WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion
A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia puzzles with ‘costly’ fight for small city of Bakhmut, Ukraine
The Russian military is pouring its resources into capturing the small city of Bakhmut, puzzling intelligence analysts who say the city in Eastern Ukraine is of little strategic importance. Russian troops are attempting to encircle the city in the Donetsk region, one of four regions Russia has claimed as its own. But Bakhmut, which had just about 70,000 residents before the war, would offer little advantage, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort since early August 2022,” the ministry said Saturday in its daily intelligence update. “The capture of the town would have...
Washington Examiner
A brutal winter is coming for Russian forces in Ukraine
Figuratively and literally, winter is coming for Russian forces in Ukraine. Russian leaders should remind themselves of how another commander once suffered amid winter while on enemy territory. "My cavalry is dismounted, and many horses are dying." That was how Napoleon described his situation at the start of his infamous...
US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern” for its activities...
African former rebels recruited as mercenaries by the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group have been abandoned in Ukraine, a report says
100 fighters from the Central African Republic were recruited by the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group to bolster Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Daily Beast alleges.
Russia Revives Moskvich Car Because First Time Wasn’t Bad Enough
Russia needs cars, so it is reviving the Moskvich name to build new cars made from old China tooling. The post Russia Revives Moskvich Car Because First Time Wasn’t Bad Enough appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
americanmilitarynews.com
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Kitka vocalists pay tribute to Ukraine in ‘Wintersongs’
For the singers of Kitka, the music of Ukraine isn’t new. The Bay Area’s nine-woman vocal ensemble has been steeped in the country’s musical traditions for years. But that music has taken on special resonance this year, as the award-winning group prepares its annual “Wintersongs” holiday concert. Russia’s war on Ukraine, says Kitka Executive Director Shira Cion, has inspired a program that feels especially urgent right now.
France 24
Occupied Ukraine: Inside the horror of Russia's parallel reality
To justify the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the false pretexts of "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of the country. Russian state propaganda is built around the myth of a Ukraine in the hands of "Nazis", one where the Russians come to "liberate" the "Russian speakers". This propaganda is disseminated not only in Russia, but also in the occupied Ukrainian territories, where the population is plunged into a parallel reality. FRANCE 24's reporter Elena Volochine went to meet locals and exposed the terrifying real-life consequences of Russian propaganda on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
