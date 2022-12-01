CBRE arranges Treetop’s acquisition of 27+ acres with 112K sq. ft. office building in Bridgewater for $27M

Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of Newark industrial building for $6M
Marcus & Millichap said it recently brokered the sale of a 31,429-square-foot industrial property in Newark for $6 million. Jed Matricaria and Scott Geller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Setz Katz of Legacy Commercial Realty LLC secured and represented the purchaser.
roi-nj.com
East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased
There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
roi-nj.com
Veris trades Hyatt Regency Jersey City to Taconic, HEI
Affiliates of Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Veris Residential Inc. traded the Hyatt Regency Jersey City to Taconic Capital Advisors L.P. and HEI Hotels & Resorts, according to a public announcement last week. The property is a full-service, 351-key hotel located adjacent to Exchange Place, situated on a pier extending over...
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
roi-nj.com
CentralReach was thrilled to return to Bell Works — and into a newly renovated workplace of the future
Chris Sullens, the CEO of CentralReach, can easily scale down the numbers. The company, which produces software that assists those who help people on the autism spectrum, has approximately 400 employees nationwide, half of which always will be remote. The other 200 or so will work out of company offices...
jerseydigs.com
520-Unit Mixed-Used Development Legacy Place Under Construction in East Brunswick
Developer Garden Communities has announced construction is underway at mixed-use development Legacy Place in East Brunswick. Located just off Route 18, at 110 Tices Lane, the 520-unit complex will offer a mix of apartments and townhouses. The 25-acre site will be developed in three phases. Two apartment buildings with garage...
shorebeat.com
Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch
Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
roi-nj.com
William Paterson’s Small Business Development Center names new regional director
The Small Business Development Center at William Paterson University in Wayne said Friday that Erike Mayo has been named its new regional director. The center, based in Paterson, serves business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Passaic County. Mayo, an entrepreneurship expert and consultant with nearly two decades of experience, will be responsible for the overall small business development in Passaic County. Those duties include client services development, database management, monitoring and reporting; overseeing client services program delivery in the form of one-on-one counseling, training, marketing and outreach; fundraising to meet the center’s funding goals; organizing and supervising center staff and activities; developing strong external stakeholder relationships; and working to advance the comprehensive vision, mission and strategic objectives of the university and the Cotsakos College of Business.
roi-nj.com
Top cities for careers in tech: Newark, Jersey City among Top 5 nationally
Newark and Jersey City both ranked among the Top 5 cities nationally for those seeking careers in technology, according to research done by the educational resource website edwize.org. Newark came in at No. 3 overall, trailing Arlington, Virginia, and Baltimore. Jersey City is at No. 5, one spot behind Washington,...
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Japanese eatery with revolving sushi bar opens new N.J. location
Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant popular for its revolving sushi bar, opened its second New Jersey location. The Japanese-based chain opened in Jersey City’s Newport Tower at 525 Washington Blvd. on Nov. 27. Kura Sushi features an extensive revolving sushi bar and an assortment of Japanese dishes, such as...
roi-nj.com
Restaurant entrepreneurs purchase two Margaritas Mexican locations with plans to expand more in N.J.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants on Wednesday said it signed a multiunit franchise agreement that includes two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028. Behind the multiunit agreement are seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs Agam Vaidya, Sanjay Patel and Dipak...
ehseagleseye.com
World’s Largest Indoor, Multi-Level Karting Track & Premier Entertainment Venue to Open Second U.S. Location in Edison, New Jersey on Friday December 16, 2022
Supercharged Entertainment Edison to Celebrate Grand Opening with State & Civic Leaders. At Media & Ribbon Cutting Event on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11a.m. Edison, New Jersey – November 30, 2022 – Supercharged Entertainment, the world’s largest indoor, multi-level karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open its second U.S. location in Edison, NJ on Friday, December 16, 2022. Supercharged Entertainment Edison will celebrate its grand opening hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon cutting event on Thursday, December 15 at 11a.m. Located at 987 US-1 in Edison, NJ right next door to TopGolf, Supercharged Entertainment Edison (www.SuperchargedE.com/Edison) is the company’s second, and largest U.S. location behind their flagship complex which opened to enthusiastic crowds in June of 2019 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, just a few minutes south of Gillette Stadium.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
New Jersey Franchised Auto Dealers Honored For Longtime Support of The Valerie Fund
MAPLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- The Valerie Fund was excited to honor New Jersey’s franchised new car and truck dealerships, as well as the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJ CAR) as part of its 31 st Annual Thanksgiving Ball Gala Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ. This event raised $1.1 million dollars in support of The Valerie Fund. The partnership between The Valerie Fund and New Jersey’s franchised dealers began in 2014 and the support the fundraising efforts made by the dealership community has been remarkable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005294/en/ Left to right: Barry Kirschner, Steve Tilton, Judy Schumacher- Tilton, TVF patient Bernardo, TVF patient Abigael, James Appleton and Marjorie Egarian. (Photo: Business Wire)
For the first time, a medical marijuana outlet gets approval by N.J. to begin selling recreational weed
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission gave approval on Friday for a medical marijuana dispensary to begin selling adult recreational weed, a step considered by some as marking the next chapter of the industry’s growth in the state. The commission approved Harmony Foundation of New Jersey Inc. by a...
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey store
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in New Jersey on Thursday just because a multi-millionaire and thousands of additional players won smaller prizes from the drawing. Read on to learn more.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
