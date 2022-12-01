ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) – More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after extraordinary protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the...
China’s COVID-19 policy in flux

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage. The zero-COVID policy to stamp out transmission...
U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil’s Lula, discuss democracy, climate change

BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula’s top foreign policy advisor said. Former foreign minister Celso...
Moody’s sees ‘very high’ foreign exchange risk for banks in Ukraine, Turkey

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in countries such as Ukraine and Turkey face a “very high” risk from restrictions on capital flows, weak international reserves and a high level of foreign currency debt, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Monday. Belarus, El Salvador, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan...
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks – sources

LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Blinken says U.S. to work with Israel, and support two state solution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. plans to work closely with Israel’s new government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a left-leaning Jewish group in Washington on Sunday, and continues to support a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict with Palestinians. The U.S. administration expects “the new Israeli...
Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were “untrue”. Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s production plan.
Marketmind: China reopening as volatility ebbs

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A punchy U.S. jobs report and the beginnings of China’s COVID-related reopening seem to be seen more as positive soft-landing signals than another stick to rattle central bank cages. Even though news...
Israeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit

DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel.
Israeli intelligence general sees Iran regime surviving protests

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A top Israeli intelligence analyst said on Monday that Iran’s clerical rulers were likely to survive protests that have swept the country for weeks, and predicted they could stay in power for years to come. “The repressive Iranian regime will, it seems, manage to survive...
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE fired back at Moderna Inc with counterclaims in a patent lawsuit in Boston federal court on Monday over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit and an order that Moderna’s patents are invalid and not infringed.
Sudan’s political strife

(Reuters) – Sudan’s military and a coalition of civilian parties have signed a framework deal aimed at ending a political standoff created by a military coup in October 2021. The deal could revive a transition that began with the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir. Below...
Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government said it will introduce a law that will require big online digital companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds. Minister of Broadcasting...

