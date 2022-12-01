ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Feeling like spring with a few showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as temperatures continue to run well above normal. Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. And similar to Monday, a few, generally light, showers will be possible through...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Only a few peeks of sunshine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dreary weather pattern will remain in place for most of this week. If you see the sunshine, be sure to enjoy it, because there won’t be much of it in the coming days. A warm, moist weather pattern is in place with zonal flow aloft and southerly flow at the surface. This is pumping in moisture off the Gulf of Mexico keeping clouds overhead and warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Nice weather Friday, small rain chances much of the forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cool start across the region with temperatures starting out in the low 40s, on our way to the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The nice weather comes to an end on Saturday with a decent chance of rain and a few non-severe storms. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s, rain amounts will be manageable. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday, dropping temperatures slightly for Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for travelers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that more people are back to traveling, what do you give the person who has been to lots of places but still has plans for more trips? Something to take on their next journey, of course! Consumer Reports has practical and useful gifts for all the wanderers on your list, whether they’re traveling near or far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana Art & Science Museum host A Very Merry Museum event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will celebrate the holidays by hosting its annual holiday event on Dec. 17, sponsored by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company. The festive day will feature hands-on activities, holiday-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and offer photos with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Capital Area CASA needs volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates wants to make sure no child is left behind in the foster care system. The Capital Area CASA Association is looking for volunteers to support children in the system. “They have a lot of fears. One told me the other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police give tips for safe holiday shopping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tis the season of giving but is it also the season of taking?. Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police Department says, “People need to be aware of their surroundings and stay vigilant.”. If Santa is sending his gifts through the mail this year, just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - After being rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather, the Southern University Ag Center will host its 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Clinic for youth on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It will start at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. at the Muse...
GREENSBURG, LA
WAFB

COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Saturday marks final day to vote early for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to vote early for the Saturday, Dec. 10 election. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the final day of early voting is Saturday, Dec. 3. Voters can head to the polls between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll; off to 9-0 start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-0) remain at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, December 5. The Tigers are off to a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. LSU has four non-conference games remaining before beginning conference...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

