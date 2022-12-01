Read full article on original website
Cult classic Dwarf Fortress is hitting Steam this week with new pixel graphics
Dwarf Fortress, the cult classic simulator game that has been in development since 2003, is getting a new “premium” version this week with entirely new visuals. The original game is well known for its ASCII art, but the version coming to Steam and itch.io will feature really nice pixel art.
LA3C Festival Announces Food Vendors Including Gogo’s Tacos, Prince Street Pizza and Ramen Hood
A robust lineup of food options for this weekend’s LA3C festival in Los Angeles has been announced. Festgoers watching acts including Snoop Dogg and Maluma can choose from vendors representing a wide array of cultures that make up the L.A. food scene. The two-day festival sponsored by Penske Media takes place Saturday and Sunday at L.A. State Historic Park. Mexican options include Gogo’s Tacos, vegan offerings from Cena Vegan, birria from Cerda Vega and Ridges Churro Bar. New York’s Prince Street Pizza and smashburgers from Love Hour. More than 20 food and beverage vendors will also include artisan boba from Lil’ Bobacita,...
Riot shows off some tag team battles in its League of Legends fighting game
Riot Games shared more news on the progress of its free-to-play fighting game codenamed Project L in a brief but dense developer update on Monday. In a previous update last August, the team revealed a new fighter, Illaoi, and this time around, Project L executive producer Tom Cannon shared that she’s gone from “concept to an early playable form.”
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
Fortnite’s latest live event was its strangest yet
Fortnite just wrapped up its most recent large-scale live event, and it was a strange one — even by Fortnite standards. The event, dubbed “Fracture,” was meant as a sendoff for Fortnite Chapter 3, and now that it’s over, the game is down ahead of the launch of the next chapter on December 4th, which will introduce not only a new island, but characters like the witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia.
