Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
Riley County Arrest Report December 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HAROLD BLADIMIR PEREZ-GUTIERREZ, 31, Manhattan, Driving under the infl. of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+; Bond $750. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGATE,...
RCPD: Manhattan Cross Country Club trailer, equipment stolen
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3600 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Manhattan Cross Country Club reported their 2013 white enclosed 5 x...
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
RCPD: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring approximately $25,500 of Bitcoin to an unknown suspect.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trailer stolen from Belvue, KS
BELVUE - According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, on November 28th, 2022, deputies responded to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue on the report of a past theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen at approximately 4:45 am on Sunday, November 27th, and was towed away...
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
'Subs-N-Such,' home of the 'Kitchen Sink' celebrates 40 years in MHK
Just over 30 years ago, Paula and Darrin Frey took over as owners of 'Subs-N-Such' sandwich shop in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1992, Paula, who was an employee at 'Subs-N-Such' at the time suggested to the owners it may be time for them to officially retire and sell the business following the owners experiencing some health issues.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Manhattan
The TMP girls will play in the seventh place game of the Hays City Shootout against Manhattan. The TMP boys will also take on Manhattan in the fourth place game. The girls game will tipoff at 10 a.m. at Hays Middle School and the boys game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the middle school.
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Jingle Mingle
Chamber of Commerce officials in Junction City have announced that their Jingle Mingle will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House from 5-7 p.m. It will be a celebration and show of appreciation for chamber members, board and committee members plus volunteers and supporters. There will...
Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.
Kansas State wins the Big 12 football championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
