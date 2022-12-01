Read full article on original website
Related
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-yr high, says more needed
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 3.10% on Tuesday and reiterated that further policy tightening will be needed ahead, although policy was not on a pre-set path.
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Makhlouf says he can see scenarios where rates go beyond 3%
DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Central Bank policyamker Gabriel Makhlouf said he could see scenarios where the ECB pushes interest rates beyond 3% and that he was not sure that euro zone inflation had peaked yet. “I think starting to talk about where we’re going to end up is probably...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Makhlouf expects 50 bps rate hike in December
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in its December meeting, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, while stressing that the rates may have to move into “restrictive territory” next year. The ECB has raised rates...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar holds firm on hawkish Fed bets, Aussie on back foot before RBA
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar held firm against major peers on Tuesday, following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong services data in the United States fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Australian dollar languished near a one-week low...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Oct real wages post biggest fall in 7 years with hot inflation
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s real wage posted its biggest fall in more than seven years in October on relentless consumer inflation even though nominal pay grew for a tenth month, official data showed on Tuesday. Falling real pay highlights households’ growing burden and policymakers’ conundrum in the wake...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
104.1 WIKY
Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were “untrue”. Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s production plan.
104.1 WIKY
Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January -source
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday, after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China’s Zhengzhou. Foxconn and the local government are...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COVID-19 policy in flux
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage. The zero-COVID policy to stamp out transmission...
104.1 WIKY
Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
TOKYO (Reuters) – Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners is set to get some of its nominees on the board of software developer Fuji Soft Inc on Sunday, in the latest proxy fight by activist investors seeking more independent oversight of Japanese firms. Three battles in recent months have...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after extraordinary protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the...
104.1 WIKY
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks – sources
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
104.1 WIKY
Moldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova’s central bank said on Sunday that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to assess its main policy indicators, including its key rate. Moldova’s key policy rate is currently 21.5%. The country is battling a spike in energy costs as it wages...
Beijing drops some Covid tests as capital ‘readies itself for life again’
Beijing has dropped the need for people to show negative Covid tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across China after historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in the government-owned China Daily newspaper, adding that people were “gradually embracing” the slow return to normality.
104.1 WIKY
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE fired back at Moderna Inc with counterclaims in a patent lawsuit in Boston federal court on Monday over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit and an order that Moderna’s patents are invalid and not infringed.
104.1 WIKY
China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
104.1 WIKY
Slack CEO Butterfield to depart next month – Business Insider
(Reuters) – Workplace messaging platform Slack’s Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the company in January, the Business Insider reported on Monday. Lidiane Jones will take over as CEO, Insider reported, citing an internal memo. Salesforce Inc, which acquired Slack last year, did not immediately respond...
Opinion: What the U.S. can learn from a recession in Britain
Britain is in the midst of a recession due to increased energy costs, inflation and other financial struggles. Read more here.
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
104.1 WIKY
Peacock streaming service has over 18 million global paid subscribers
(Reuters) – Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service has over 18 million global paid subscribers, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said while speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference Monday. That number is up from the 15 million the company reported in October. (Reporting by Helen Coster)
Comments / 0