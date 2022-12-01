ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’

From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Yardbarker

Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset

Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind at the moment, he seems unstoppable in every sense of the word. Through 20 games, he is once again averaging over 28 points per game while also grabbing a monster number of rebounds and blocking shots. The Los Angeles Lakers are also winning games thanks to his performances, and the praise has started to roll in for AD.
Yardbarker

Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets

Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Yardbarker

Cam Reddish is the odd man out in the Knicks latest win

The New York Knicks snapped their dreadful home losing streak with a 92-81 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game in which Cam Reddish, a regular in the rotation prior to Sunday’s game, recorded a healthy DNP. Reddish wasn’t the only change on Sunday, as Derrick Rose was also...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Shares A Bold Colts Claim After Ugly Loss

Although Bayless has been said to have a flair for the dramatic, many around the league tend to share this sentiment. While down more than three touchdowns, the Colts decided to just kneel the ball for the last possession of the game against the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. The Cowboys trounced...
Yardbarker

NFC North down to Vikings and Lions as Packers are eliminated

The NFC North is down to the Vikings and Lions. Minnesota (10-2) beat the Jets and the Lions (5-7) defeated the Jaguars Sunday, while the Packers (5-8) topped the Bears (3-10). Despite the win, Green Bay was eliminated from NFC North contention because they can't reach 10 wins to catch the Vikings. The Bears were eliminated from the North last week.

