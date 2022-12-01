Read full article on original website
Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win
AL WAKRAH – Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
Messi scores, Argentina reaches World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in...
Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup
AL RAYYAN – From a World Cup -threatening knee injury to marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer's biggest tournament, it’s been a wild ride for Australia defender Harry Souttar. Now, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Saturday and elimination from the World Cup, it’s back...
Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup
DOHA – It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
Sterling misses England's World Cup match with Senegal
AL KHOR – Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of England’s World Cup round of 16 match with Senegal because of a “family matter,” the Football Association said Sunday. The forward started the Three Lions' opening two games in Group B, but was left out of the final match, a 3-0 win against Wales.
Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
DOHA – FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that...
EXPLAINER: What's post-World Cup future for Qatar's stadiums
DOHA – The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It's now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday. The...
