Microsoft Is Hiking The Price Of Its Xbox Games To $70
Speaking with Eurogamer, Microsoft confirmed it will be upping the cost of its newest full-priced titles in 2023 to $70.
Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leaked March 2023 Release Date Shown On Steam Page
"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was a pleasant surprise for fans of the futuristic sci-fi world. The game took a rare diversion from source material to explore an all-new original story set in the Star Wars universe. With tight gameplay that perfectly captured the feel of Star Wars combat and immersive graphics to support the engrossing narrative, it went on to sell at least 8 million copies (and that figure could be even higher now that it's repolished for newer gaming consoles).
Valve Is Giving Away A Ton Of Steam Decks During The 2022 Game Awards
The Game Awards is an annual gaming event that occurs at the end of every year to celebrate the best new releases. In 2022, the show takes place on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. While The Game Awards is hosted by Geoff Keighley, and the advisory board is made up of prominent industry figures like Lisa Su and Hideo Kojima, among others, the nominations process involves over 100 media outlets.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Heading To Xbox Game Pass
With a new month comes a new slate of games being added to the hugely successful Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and we now have the full rundown on the latest additions from Microsoft. Highlighting December's class is "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a nine-part LEGO-ified recreation of George Lucas' genre-defining cinematic universe. Game Pass subscribers will be able to download this title at no extra cost starting December 6. This one isn't guaranteed to stay on Game Pass forever, so you might consider owning it permanently if you end up falling in love — you'll get a small discount if you decide to buy it. It normally costs $59.99.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
How To Connect Any Audio Device To Your Xbox Series X
Whether you like to game with noise-canceling headphones, or you're the type that prefers to immerse yourself in a surround sound speaker system, the Xbox Series X has an audio option for you. Microsoft's next-generation gaming console has connectivity with practically all types of audio hardware and headsets, according to Xbox. This means you can rest assured that all your bases are covered regarding sound. The best part is most audio devices only take a few minutes to set up, so you'll be back to gaming in no time.
These US Army Night Vision Goggles Give You Futuristic Predator Like Vision
The U.S. Army is testing a new night vision goggle known as the ENVG-B. This tool gives soldiers a view of the battlefield that resembles the movie "Predator."
