Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
Insight Into When Talks Of Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline Started
After embarrassingly losing to Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match, Sami Zayn attempted to move on by seeking the respect of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. Over time, Zayn proved his worth to the group and eventually became accepted into the family as the "Honorary Uce." But in an interview with "Cheap Heat," Zayn spoke about how plans for him to link up The Bloodline were put together behind the curtain.
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Will Get Title Shot On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was announced on the 12/2 "WWE SmackDown" that McIntyre & Sheamus will challenge the winners of The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias title match scheduled for the 12/5 "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C.
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger Decided In WWE SmackDown World Cup Final
USA's Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on this week's blue brand show in Buffalo, New York. Midway through the match, the referees asked the rest of Legado Del Fantasma – including Zelina Vega on commentary – to leave the ringside area, leveling the playing field for Ricochet in a one-on-one contest. Eventually, Ricochet hit his 630 splash on Escobar for the pinfall victory.
WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York. Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.
Jimmy Hart: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Mouth Of The South
Best known as "The Mouth of the South," Jimmy Hart has been in the wrestling business for about four and a half decades. Most prominently, he was a heel manager, first as the thorn in the side of Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory, later as the man who guided Earthquake to injuring Hulk Hogan, and eventually somehow as Hogan's manager and cheerleader in both the WWF and WCW. He did a lot more than that, though: He did public relations work, he helped put up posters in small towns, he wrote television shows, he wrote music, he scouted talent, and he did who knows what else in between. All this while simultaneously being a hated annoyance of a manager in front of the camera and a universally beloved backstage presence behind it.
Becky Lynch Reportedly In Mix For Marvel Role Despite Nixed Scene
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch looks to be joining the Marvel Universe after all. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch's Marvel post-credit scene that was cut from 2021 was from "Marvel Eternals." One person claimed that the post-credits scene was "too depressing." Marvel sources that spoke with Fightful, said that they were "happy" with the portrayal, even though the scene was cut.
Teddy Long On What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought People Were Gaining Weight
During Vince McMahon's many years as WWE Chairman, he featured performers of all different shapes and sizes. However, McMahon closely monitored the weight of his talent, according to WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long. "Vince was always very aware about the weight," Long said during...
Vickie Guerrero Wishes This For AEW Women's Division
The lack of women's matches compared to men's matches on most AEW weekly cards — usually the women's division gets just a single match on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — has long been a point of critique from fans of the company, and current AEW manager Vickie Guerrero, who has been working with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, sees their point.
WWE Reveals How Bianca Belair's Next Opponent Will Be Decided
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is waiting for her next challenger, but fortunately for her and the rest of the WWE Universe, she won't have to wait much longer. This afternoon, WWE tweeted out an official video of backstage correspondent Byron Saxton announcing two big triple threat matches for tonight's episode of "Raw," and the stakes are about as high as they can get. As such, Belair, whose current reign started when she defeated Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 38, will have a fair bit of scouting to do.
A Role On Dark Angel Led To A Massive Injury That Nearly Paralyzed Lita
Casual WWE viewers that stumble upon today's product would never expect that women used to be presented much differently from how they are now. At one point, they were labeled as the "Divas" and were typically typecast as valets, the focus of a romantic storyline, or sexualized to increase viewership. However, one talent transcended expectations and proved her value as a valet, sex symbol, and an undeniable in-ring talent was WWE Hall of Famer Lita.
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
Dan Severn Denotes Clear Difference Between Him And Ken Shamrock
Years before Ronda Rousey made the jump from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, two men paved the way: Dan Severn and Ken Shamrock. The two fighters found varying degrees of success in wrestling; Severn held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice, while Shamrock won the WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team championships, and also had a run with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship during his time with TNA.
Mia Yim Labels Select WWE Superstars The 'Comeback Crew'
From the moment that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was named WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has wasted no time bringing back many familiar faces to the company. He has added plenty of talent to the men's division from Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to former Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. However, "The Game" has always been a big advocate for women's wrestling, and that has also been clear by who he has re-signed.
Jake Roberts Hopes AEW Gives Him This Opportunity
WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was able to gather a great many accolades during his in-ring career. However, there is one area of the professional wrestling industry that Roberts never really got to venture too deeply into, and on the latest episode of "The Snake Pit" show on AdFreeShows (fka "DDP Snake Pit"), Roberts revealed he still holds out hope that AEW may provide him with the opportunity to do so.
Colt Cabana Describes How Locker Rooms Weed Out Those They Don't Like
Stories about professional wrestling locker rooms have long captured the attention of fans, for reasons both good and bad. While it's been said that the backstage environment in both major and minor companies has taken a turn for the better in recent years, that doesn't mean they're always happy-go-lucky places for talent to relax before and after shows. AEW and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana spoke about the climate of wrestling locker rooms on a recent episode of "The Work of Wrestling" podcast, describing the environment behind the scenes during the heyday of Ring of Honor.
The Infamous Curtain Call Incident Led To Some Big Consequences For Triple H
Although its outcomes are predetermined and a decent amount of its content is scripted, professional wrestling will sometimes surprise everyone and see events happen that very few could have predicted ahead of time. One event that sticks out from the rest is the Montreal Screwjob, which resulted in Shawn Michaels becoming WWE Champion after defeating Bret Hart, despite Hart not actually tapping out.
