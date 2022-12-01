Streets Division Drop-off Sites Start Winter Hours on December 5, 2022

South Point & Sycamore Drop-off Sites Open through Winter with Reduced Hours

On Monday, December 5, 2022 the Streets Division drop-off sites at 4602 Sycamore Avenue and 402 South Point Road will be change to winter hours.

This means the sites will be following the below schedule:

Monday: 7:30am to 2:30pm

Tuesday: 7:30am to 2:30pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 7:30am to 2:30pm

Friday: 7:30am to 2:30pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

These hours will remain in effect for the Sycamore and South Point drop-off sites until April 2023.

The drop-off site at 121 E. Olin Avenue is closed for the season. It will reopen in April 2023.

Sites Closed December 3 & December 4, 2022

As a reminder, the Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be closed on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and Sunday, December 4, 2022.

The Olin Avenue drop-off site will also be closed on these dates as it is closed for the winter season.

More Information

More information about the Streets Division drop-off sites can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Additional details about all Streets Division operations, please visit www.cityofmadison.com/Streets.

Contacts