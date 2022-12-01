ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Faribault Winterfest is This Weekend

The 5th Winterfest Celebration takes place this weekend in downtown Faribault beginning this evening with the Hometown Holidays event at Buckham Center. Santa arrives on a fire truck for the 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. free event which also includes cookies, popcorn, special holiday music, family activities. Friday the official...
FARIBAULT, MN
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Faribault, MN
