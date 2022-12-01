Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Redfin launches new feature that shows zoning data on home detail pages
Redfin announced Monday that it added the zoning data of more than 70 million homes on its platform, becoming the first real estate site to offer such information. Zoning laws are playing an increasingly important role in real estate transactions across the U.S. and Canada. Land-use provisions tell buyers whether or not they can add an accessory dwelling unit in their backyard, run a business or farm, or operate a vacation rental.
geekwire.com
OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot sparks excitement and concern from investors, entrepreneurs, researchers
“Extremely impressive.” “Incredibly rich.” “Super exciting.”. That’s how tech leaders are describing ChatGPT, the new conversational chatbot model released last week by OpenAI. The bot builds on existing GPT natural language technology developed by OpenAI, the San Francisco-based organization formed by tech leaders Sam Altman...
geekwire.com
A new Seattle firm founded by ex-Boeing leaders aims to boost health startups with diverse teams
A new healthcare-focused venture firm, Pier 70 Ventures, is growing on Seattle’s waterfront. Its managing partners have deep expertise in nurturing startups and an emphasis on funding diverse teams and women entrepreneurs. “We are a different sort of fund and a different sort of team,” said R. Miller Adams,...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Armoire, Esper and Smarsh add leaders; Dutchie hires Toast exec as CEO
— Online clothing rental startup Armoire added three new hires. Sanober Mukadam is the startup’s new chief operating and merchandising officer. She was previously head of product at logistics company Swyft and an Amazon retail and logistics lead. Meg Murray, founder and president of Nasty Woman Wines, is now...
Comments / 0