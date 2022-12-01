Redfin announced Monday that it added the zoning data of more than 70 million homes on its platform, becoming the first real estate site to offer such information. Zoning laws are playing an increasingly important role in real estate transactions across the U.S. and Canada. Land-use provisions tell buyers whether or not they can add an accessory dwelling unit in their backyard, run a business or farm, or operate a vacation rental.

5 HOURS AGO