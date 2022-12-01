Read full article on original website
Four Clemson Players to Enter Transfer Portal, Several Options Available for Clemson to Add
The regular season and conference championships are complete. Clemson finished 11-2 and reclaimed the ACC Championship. There are now nearly four weeks until Clemson faces Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The transfer portal window for players looking to leave their respective school is open from December 5th to January 18th so this week we’ll hear about a lot of names officially entering the portal. So far, we have four such names coming from Clemson. None are a major surprise.
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Clemson rolls North Carolina 39-10 to win the ACC Football Championship
Clemson started out where they left off last week with DJ leading two three and outs. UNC’s first drive was like watching a hot knife go through butter as they easily marched down the field for a touchdown. Clemson quickly decided to bring Cade Klubnik in the game and a switch flipped. The Tigers marched down the field and Cade capped things off with an outstanding throw to Davis Allen. On the next drive UNC fumbled and Ruke Orhorhoro recovered the ball. Clemson got creative with a throw back pass from Phil Mafah to Cade to get Clemson in scoring position, and then Mafah punched it in for the go ahead touchdown.
Clemson Headed to Orange Bowl to Face Tennessee
With the Tigers ACC Championship victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Clemson punched a ticket to the Orange Bowl. Following conference title game losses by USC and TCU, fans are left wondering “what if,” but those feeling are mostly overshadowed by the excitement of a new era for Clemson football. With the exception of the NC State win early in the season, this was the first time Clemson looked like their elite selves since Trevor Lawrence departed after the 2020 season. Coach Swinney has already announced Cade Klubnik as the starter for the Orange Bowl.
Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal
A part of Clemson's secondary is hitting the transfer portal. The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis (...)
DJ Uiagalelei's time as Clemson's QB lasted longer than maybe it should have. But it's over
CHARLOTTE – It's the end of the Big Cinco Era. Clemson's two year-run with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished Saturday night in an NFL stadium in which he still hopes to play as a pro. That seems unlikely, though. Uiagalelei was pulled after the Tigers' opening two possessions, bad ones, in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.
Has Swinney seen the response he wanted from Uiagalelei in practice this week?
Clemson's starting quarterback is coming off his most ineffective performance of the season as a passer in last Saturday's rivalry loss to South Carolina. DJ Uiagalelei set season-lows for completions (8), (...)
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
Appalachian State first to offer East Lincoln soph. Christopher Daley II
Appalachian State became the first football program to extend a verbal scholarship offer to East Lincoln's standout sophomore running back Christopher Daley II. Last night, Daley II helped his Mustangs reach the 3A state championship game by scoring a touchdown in their 14-7 regional final victory over South Point. Heading into that game, Daley II already garnered 1,558 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.
East Lincoln advances to championship game, Weddington's season ends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Lincoln advanced to the 3A state championship game with a 14-7 win over South Point on Friday night in the West Regional Final. Ben Cutter scored what would end up being the decisive touchdown, then sealed the victory with an interception for the Mustangs, who will play top-seeded Northern Nash for the 3A championship.
Darryl Brown: For our players to continue to believe, it says a lot about them
Grimsley football coach Darry Brown said getting to the 4A state championship game has been hard, but that it is supposed to be hard. His team believed the whole time though, he said.
The Bennett College Belles: ‘We were ladies, too. We just played basketball like boys.’
This story was originally published by UNC Media Hub on Nov. 30. Story by PJ Morales. The year was 1937, and the Bennett College Belles of Greensboro, N.C., were arguably the greatest women’s college basketball team in America. The Belles had just finished yet another undefeated season en route...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
NC Rejects Two For-Profit Charter Schools: Full Story
Two of the three applications for accelerated charter schools that were submitted by operators who sought authority to operate in August were denied by a State Board of Education (SBE) that was split along partisan lines. By a vote of 6 to 5, the board decided to take the applications for the American Leadership Academy-Monroe in Union County back to the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) so that they can be reviewed and resubmitted to the state board.
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
