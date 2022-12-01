Read full article on original website
Google’s new Pixel update brings new features like clear calling and Google One VPN
Here’s the summary of all the features included in this announcement. During the Pixel 7 series launch, Google said that folks buying the new devices would get access to a VPN included in Google One subscriptions at no cost. With the latest update, that feature will become available to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro owners.
Gift Guide: More than 20 STEM gift ideas to inspire kids to code
Products in the STEM learning category typically promise to give kids a head-start on learning core coding and/or electronics concepts while they play. How much learning actually gets done is still a bit of an open questio but ideas in the category have generally converged around a few approaches — so there’s a stronger sense of ‘tried & tested’ out there now. We’re also encouraged to see increasing attention to diversity in STEM.
Zenly was the best social app and it will (sadly) shut down on February 3
The team based in Paris managed to create an app that was at the intersection of a utility app and a social app. More importantly, opening Zenly and using it every day was a delightful experience. The app should be considered as one of the most polished and innovative social app of all time — and an important example for other social app developers.
Lensa AI, the app making ‘magic avatars,’ raises red flags for artists
Lensa’s fun, eminently shareable avatars mark the first time that many people have interacted with a generative AI tool. In Lensa’s case, it’s also the first time they’ve paid for computer-generated art. Stable Diffusion itself is free and a lot of people are playing around with...
Operative Intelligence helps contact centers figure out what customers really need
Operative Intelligence was founded in 2019 by brothers Peter and James Ianesk, who have spent 25 years working in customer service and contact centers. More than 10 years ago, James developed a methodology to find out why customers were calling a large Australian health insurer. At that time, contact center systems didn’t have that information, so James came up with a manual system to analyze thousands of Post-It notes transcribed by contact center representatives from customer calls. Those notes were analyzed by a team using the “5 Whys” system for finding the root cause of a problem. As a result, James was able to help that contact center increase its net promoter score 5x.
3 views: Predicting 2023’s key startup themes
As we did last year, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm are back with a passel of predictions, hoping to percolate new postulations in your ponderer. Not all the below will come true, but it should help explain where our heads are at after a year’s reporting, writing, newslettering and podcasting. Among the three of us, we’ve spoken to hundreds of people this year, giving us — we hope — a modicum of insight into the state of technology today and what could be coming next.
Daily Crunch: Another Salesforce C-suite exit — Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield will step down in January
Obviously you love the Daily Crunch, but did you know that we’ve got a whole lineup of truly amazing newsletters from across the site? Sarah’s This Week in Apps is consistently insightful and interesting about what happens on our handheld supercomputers. The Interchange is Mary Ann’s deep dive into the world of fintech startups, and The Station is the summary of everything transportation, lovingly assembled by the incomparable Kirsten. Finally, Greg’s Week in Review is the “oh crap, I didn’t have time to read TechCrunch this week” summary so you don’t make a complete fool of yourself at the watercooler when Monday rolls around.
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
