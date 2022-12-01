Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s Civil Courts are now open to the virtual public
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — When court cases shifted from in-person to virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic one of the biggest things lost was the public trail. That is finally going to change as the Civil Courts announced on Monday that it is launching a way for the press and public to access virtual hearings.
norwoodnews.org
Assemblywoman Fahy Issues Statement on Lawsuit Challenging New York’s Gun Reform Package
Assembly Member Patricia Fahy (A.D. 109) released a statement on Friday, Dec. 2, following news that a lawsuit has been filed, challenging a New York State law, requiring social media networks to provide and maintain mechanisms for reporting hateful conduct on their platforms and to disclose how they respond to such reports.
New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons
A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons. The report, released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prison…
NY should revisit Pataki’s ‘three-strikes’ law to fight crime: ex-Gov. David Paterson
Former New York Gov. David Paterson said Sunday that he’s changed his mind — the Empire State should consider bringing back its “three strikes” law to help combat crime in the Big Apple. “I’ve sort of changed my opinion from what it was when I was younger because [of] so many of these repeat offenders and these situations where, but for the fact that they were released after committing a terrible crime, they then committed another crime,” Paterson told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable on WABC-770. “I think that’s when the attention has to be turned to the society that allows...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
New Yorkers Are Still Owed Answers Regarding State’s Nursing Homes
ALBANY, NY – The COVID-19 pandemic exposed massive holes in the procedures and protocols of long-term care and nursing homes in New York state, and while we wait for Gov. Kathy Hochul to produce the report she promised months ago detailing those shortcomings, we must also grapple with new horror stories related to these facilities.
Top 9 Deadliest Prisons With The Most Deaths In New York State
The New York State Department of Corrections released a report of how many incarcerated individuals have died in its facilities for the year. Over the past ten years, there have been a total of 1,360 inmate deaths at state-run facilities. These deaths include all facilities - maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons, as well as Regional Medical Units.
19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022
Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
New York Makes Major Changes To Some Debt Collection Rules
Many people in the Empire State have been saddled with debt over the last few years as the pandemic dragged on. Thanks to some changes that the state government has made, many people may see additional options in dealing with those bills. During her 2022 New York State of the...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions
Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
labpulse.com
New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme
Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Report: Black people imprisoned in NY are more likely to be disciplined by correction officers
Prison interior. The state inspector general found that Black incarcerated people are 22% more likely to be cited for ‘misbehavior.’ [ more › ]
New York State Police Arrested 213 People For Impaired Driving
Police in New York were busy cracking down on impaired drivers around the state. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Police gave out 14,063 tickets during the 2022 Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. Police were targeting unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday weekend. State Troopers arrested 213 people...
