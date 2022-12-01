Read full article on original website
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
One Good Thing: Ten Trans Attorneys Admitted to Practice Before Supreme Court
The first-ever cohort made up of 10 transgender attorneys has been admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wyoming Governor Sues Biden Administration Over oil and gas Contracts
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism.
Fulcher Elected to Republican Policy Committee for 118th Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Congressman Russ Fulcher was elected by members of the House Republican Conference to serve on the Republican Policy Committee for the 118th Congress. He joins the Committee as the Representative for Region 12, which includes the states of Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and the territories of Guam and American Samoa.
Vallow-Daybell's attorneys contend death penalty is unconstitutional
Murder defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys filed a motion claiming the death penalty is unconstitutional. Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas filed the motion on her behalf Wednesday asking that the prosecution not seek the death penalty in her case. The motion stated that capital punishment is often...
