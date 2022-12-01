Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
College Station Hosts Public Meetings about Texas/University Redevelopment Area
The City of College Station is holding two meetings this week to discuss the Texas/University Redevelopment plan. The area includes businesses and residences along Texas Avenue from Hensel Street to George Bush Drive and on University Drive from Northpoint Crossing to Fire Station Six. Staff Planner Matthew Ellis says the...
wtaw.com
TxDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting To Gain Public Opinion About Public Transit Funding For Seniors And The Disabled
If you are interested in more public transit service for seniors and/or the disabled, consider participating in a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT Bryan district spokesman Bob Colwell says there are many ways that federal funding for these services can benefit communities. You...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center
There is something with the construction of the expansion of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center that county commissioners approved hiring an Austin law firm at the end of their November 29th meeting. The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the unidentified problems are not preventing the use of the...
wtaw.com
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
wtaw.com
A&M Women’s Basketball to Forgo Las Vegas Invitational; Will Host Purdue on Dec. 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will no longer be participating in the originally scheduled Las Vegas Invitational and will instead face off against Purdue on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The Las Vegas Invitational was slated for Dec. 20-21 and...
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s Basketball Falls to Boise State at Battleground 2k22
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 86-71 neutral site matchup against Boise State in the Battleground 2k22 on Saturday at Dickies Arena. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Aggies as their record fell to 5-3, while Boise State improved to 6-2.
Comments / 0