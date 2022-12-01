ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtaw.com

College Station Hosts Public Meetings about Texas/University Redevelopment Area

The City of College Station is holding two meetings this week to discuss the Texas/University Redevelopment plan. The area includes businesses and residences along Texas Avenue from Hensel Street to George Bush Drive and on University Drive from Northpoint Crossing to Fire Station Six. Staff Planner Matthew Ellis says the...
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
Aggie Men’s Basketball Falls to Boise State at Battleground 2k22

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 86-71 neutral site matchup against Boise State in the Battleground 2k22 on Saturday at Dickies Arena. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Aggies as their record fell to 5-3, while Boise State improved to 6-2.

