Best known as "The Mouth of the South," Jimmy Hart has been in the wrestling business for about four and a half decades. Most prominently, he was a heel manager, first as the thorn in the side of Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory, later as the man who guided Earthquake to injuring Hulk Hogan, and eventually somehow as Hogan's manager and cheerleader in both the WWF and WCW. He did a lot more than that, though: He did public relations work, he helped put up posters in small towns, he wrote television shows, he wrote music, he scouted talent, and he did who knows what else in between. All this while simultaneously being a hated annoyance of a manager in front of the camera and a universally beloved backstage presence behind it.

