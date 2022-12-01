Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
Insight Into When Talks Of Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline Started
After embarrassingly losing to Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match, Sami Zayn attempted to move on by seeking the respect of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. Over time, Zayn proved his worth to the group and eventually became accepted into the family as the "Honorary Uce." But in an interview with "Cheap Heat," Zayn spoke about how plans for him to link up The Bloodline were put together behind the curtain.
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
Fuego Del Sol Still Gets Emotional Thinking About This AEW Moment
Masked wrestler Fuego del Sol built himself up during AEW's stretch at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a great deal of groundswell support from fans. His hard work eventually paid off when del Sol was offered a surprise contract following a match with Miro on the first episode of "AEW Rampage" in August of 2021. During a recent interview with "The AJ Awesome Show," del Sol shared the impact that moment had on him and how it still affects him to this day.
GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger Decided In WWE SmackDown World Cup Final
USA's Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on this week's blue brand show in Buffalo, New York. Midway through the match, the referees asked the rest of Legado Del Fantasma – including Zelina Vega on commentary – to leave the ringside area, leveling the playing field for Ricochet in a one-on-one contest. Eventually, Ricochet hit his 630 splash on Escobar for the pinfall victory.
WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York. Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.
Jimmy Hart: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Mouth Of The South
Best known as "The Mouth of the South," Jimmy Hart has been in the wrestling business for about four and a half decades. Most prominently, he was a heel manager, first as the thorn in the side of Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory, later as the man who guided Earthquake to injuring Hulk Hogan, and eventually somehow as Hogan's manager and cheerleader in both the WWF and WCW. He did a lot more than that, though: He did public relations work, he helped put up posters in small towns, he wrote television shows, he wrote music, he scouted talent, and he did who knows what else in between. All this while simultaneously being a hated annoyance of a manager in front of the camera and a universally beloved backstage presence behind it.
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Will Get Title Shot On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was announced on the 12/2 "WWE SmackDown" that McIntyre & Sheamus will challenge the winners of The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias title match scheduled for the 12/5 "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C.
Becky Lynch Reportedly In Mix For Marvel Role Despite Nixed Scene
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch looks to be joining the Marvel Universe after all. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch's Marvel post-credit scene that was cut from 2021 was from "Marvel Eternals." One person claimed that the post-credits scene was "too depressing." Marvel sources that spoke with Fightful, said that they were "happy" with the portrayal, even though the scene was cut.
Teddy Long On What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought People Were Gaining Weight
During Vince McMahon's many years as WWE Chairman, he featured performers of all different shapes and sizes. However, McMahon closely monitored the weight of his talent, according to WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long. "Vince was always very aware about the weight," Long said during...
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
Dan Severn Denotes Clear Difference Between Him And Ken Shamrock
Years before Ronda Rousey made the jump from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, two men paved the way: Dan Severn and Ken Shamrock. The two fighters found varying degrees of success in wrestling; Severn held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice, while Shamrock won the WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team championships, and also had a run with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship during his time with TNA.
Win A Kenny Omega - AEW Unmatched Series 5 Figure From Ringside Collectibles!
Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win an AEW Unmatched Series 5 figure. This item from Jazwares lets you add the Best Bout Machine, Kenny Omega, to your collection. It comes with multiple accessories, including removable aviator sunglasses, an AEW World Championship belt and an AEW branded microphone.
A Role On Dark Angel Led To A Massive Injury That Nearly Paralyzed Lita
Casual WWE viewers that stumble upon today's product would never expect that women used to be presented much differently from how they are now. At one point, they were labeled as the "Divas" and were typically typecast as valets, the focus of a romantic storyline, or sexualized to increase viewership. However, one talent transcended expectations and proved her value as a valet, sex symbol, and an undeniable in-ring talent was WWE Hall of Famer Lita.
The Infamous Curtain Call Incident Led To Some Big Consequences For Triple H
Although its outcomes are predetermined and a decent amount of its content is scripted, professional wrestling will sometimes surprise everyone and see events happen that very few could have predicted ahead of time. One event that sticks out from the rest is the Montreal Screwjob, which resulted in Shawn Michaels becoming WWE Champion after defeating Bret Hart, despite Hart not actually tapping out.
Kevin Nash Thanks YouTube Subscribers For Reaching Milestone In Wake Of His Son's Death
It has been a rough year for Kevin Nash, with the untimely death of his son coming mere months after the death of his close friend and former tag team partner, Scott Hall. Nash's son, Tristan, helped his father with the "Kliq This" podcast that Nash had begun just this past Summer. The show became something that they bonded over leading up to his death, which led Kevin Nash to take to Twitter and ask for a one-time favor from his fans.
Vickie Guerrero Wishes This For AEW Women's Division
The lack of women's matches compared to men's matches on most AEW weekly cards — usually the women's division gets just a single match on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — has long been a point of critique from fans of the company, and current AEW manager Vickie Guerrero, who has been working with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, sees their point.
CM Punk's Most Controversial Moments In Wrestling
The world of pro wrestling is highly unpredictable. No one knows what will be Ucey tomorrow or who the next world champion will be. There's only one certainty in this industry: CM Punk will do or say something controversial that gets everyone talking. Part of this is due to the fact that Punk isn't shy about airing his thoughts or grievances on a matter, regardless of who gets offended in the process. While it undoubtedly raises a little hell backstage and shakes up the status quo, it makes for riveting viewing for the rest of the wrestling observers. Think about it this way: Whenever the Straight Edge Superstar goes off, he single-handedly creates a wealth of content for wrestling journalists to generate for weeks on end.
