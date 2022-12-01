Wrapping up 2022 and heading into 2023, the global conversation continues regarding the topic of inflation and various measures to fight it. High commodity prices and strong demand continue globally despite the best efforts of political and economic minds. In my opinion, the reality is commodity prices may likely stay firm into 2023 because the major underlying issue has not yet been fixed: low supplies. Low global supplies of grain and low global supplies of energy.

5 HOURS AGO