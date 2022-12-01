Read full article on original website
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-yr high, says more needed
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 3.10% on Tuesday and reiterated that further policy tightening will be needed ahead, although policy was not on a pre-set path.
UPDATE 1-Pakistan approves import of 450,000 T wheat from Russia
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance ministry said on Monday it approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia ahead of the next crop season, which might be delayed because of the impact of floods this year. The Russian wheat will be purchased on a government-to-government basis...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders
KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-month low, soybeans rise on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Monday after dropping to a three-month low in the last session and soybeans rose for a second session with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. "Demand, especially for soybeans, is likely to...
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
UPDATE 2-Ukraine and UAE to start talks on bilateral trade deal
DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine agreed on Monday to begin talks on a bilateral trade deal, expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE's economy ministry said. The UAE has tried to remain neutral in the Ukraine conflict despite Western pressure...
Press Release: Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday. The U.S. and the EU have...
Four focuses for 2023
Wrapping up 2022 and heading into 2023, the global conversation continues regarding the topic of inflation and various measures to fight it. High commodity prices and strong demand continue globally despite the best efforts of political and economic minds. In my opinion, the reality is commodity prices may likely stay firm into 2023 because the major underlying issue has not yet been fixed: low supplies. Low global supplies of grain and low global supplies of energy.
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
UPDATE 1-US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum -Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background) Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. China, which produces more than half...
EXPLAINER-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Top European Union officials will use a trade meeting with U.S. counterparts on Monday to press concerns about Washington's huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will...
Australia forecasts record wheat crop despite floods
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia is expected to produce a bumper year of crops including record wheat production in the current financial year, the government said on Tuesday, despite the impact of widespread flooding in the the country's eastern region. Total winter crop production across the country is forecast...
Brazil's soybeans 91% planted amid center west and southern dryness
SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The sowing of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop reached 91% of the estimated area, below last year's level of 94%, data from agribusiness consultancy AgRural showed on Monday. In the center west, patchy rain and high temperatures are concerning farmers, especially those who sowed the...
