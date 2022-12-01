ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition

In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Long Range Desert Group was the ‘Finest of All Units’ to Serve in North Africa

Throughout the Second World War, intelligence was key. Commanding officers tasked their sailors, soldiers and pilots with gathering important information, which could be used to formulate plans to emerge victorious against their enemies. Throughout the North African Campaign, part of this work fell upon the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG), a unit specializing in espionage, raiding and covert reconnaissance behind enemy lines.
BBC

U2 honoured as a bridge between Ireland and United States

U﻿2 are one of five recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honours. I﻿t recognises artists who have made significant contributions to American culture. U﻿S President Joe Biden described their music as a "bridge between Ireland and America" T﻿he band, made up of Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge...
New York Post

Matt Turner points to box execution as cause for USMNT’s loss to Netherlands

The majority of the talking points emanating from the other side of the world painted a rosy picture about progress and optimism of the U.S. men’s national team after its elimination Saturday from the World Cup. While much of that is deserved, goalkeeper Matt Turner offered the most blunt and honest assessments of the Americans’ 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Al Rayyan, Qatar. “This wasn’t said, but from my perspective, it just came down to what happened in both boxes,“ the 28-year-old Turner told Fox after the match. “They had some ideas in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy