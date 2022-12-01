Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes points out why Chiefs have struggled against Bengals: 'They have a great quarterback'
Patrick Mahomes has compiled a 67-19 overall record since becoming the Chiefs' quarterback. While he's won the majority of his matchups, the former league and Super Bowl MVP and his team has had issues with the Bengals, the new kids on the proverbial block. Sunday's 27-24 loss in Cincinnati marked the Chiefs' third loss in the calendar year against the defending AFC champions.
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Cowboys win over Colts ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter on Sunday night and that's because the Cowboys and Colts were going for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Could face multi-game absence
Sutton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, and the Broncos have some concern that he could miss multiple games after exiting the team's Week 13 loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports. Not only did Sutton disappoint fantasy managers by...
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
DJ Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal: Clemson's two-year starter, former No. 1 QB recruit seeks fresh start
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal after two years as the Tigers' starter, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. The junior signal caller will have up to three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. It is not yet known when Uiagalelei plans to enter the portal.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as limited on estimate
Jacobs (quadriceps/calf) was a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The Raiders didn't practice Monday, so the report was merely an estimate. Jacobs has totaled 108 touches over his past four games, so his appearance on the injury report can likely be attributed to rest. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against the Rams, but at this point, there doesn't appear to be any indication that Jacobs is in danger of missing Week 14.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14
Coach Zac Taylor said Hurst (calf) will likely be listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Hurst caught two of three targets for 12 yards before suffering the calf injury, but the extent of the issue remains unclear, as Baby relays that the team is still gathering more information. With the starting tight end unlikely to play, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi figure to be candidates for increased roles in Week 14.
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Good injury news
Queen only suffered a bruised thigh in Sunday's win over the Broncos, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Queen's diagnosis is a good one, considering he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, while also needing to be carted off the field. However, Harbaugh noted that Queen did not want the cart. The 23-year-old's availability for Sunday against the Steelers still remains up in the air though.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Will undergo MRI on Monday
Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence will undergo an MRI on his left foot Monday, but the quarterback is trending in the right direction, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence took a hard hit on the final play of the first half and bent his left leg awkwardly, but he was able to get to the locker room under his own power and was back on the field to start the second half. It appears the MRI is merely precautionary, but the results should provide further clarity on Lawrence's availability for practice this week.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers QB out for 2022 season with broken foot; rookie Brock Purdy to take over
The 49ers turned to Jimmy Garoppolo early this season after initial starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Now, they're turning to rookie Brock Purdy after Garoppolo suffered his own season-ending injury in Week 13 against the Dolphins. After taking a sack on San Francisco's first drive of Sunday's win, Garoppolo was seen favoring his lower body on the sidelines, then visited the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. Purdy replaced him for the remainder of the game.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
Fantasy Football: Winners, losers, targets, snap shares and more from every game on the Week 13 slate
Between injuries and bye weeks, you're going to have a lot of holes to fill for Week 14. Seeing as many of you are going to be fighting for a playoff spot next week, that's not what you want to hear. But it's the reality we're facing right now. Or,...
