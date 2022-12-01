Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for Cheers, starred in numerous movies and went on to lead Veronica’s Closet and appear in numerous unscripted shows, has died of cancer, according to a post on her official Instagram account (read it below). She was 71. Alley earned five consecutive Lead Actress Emmy nominations from 1988-93 for playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers, having joined the NBC comedy in its sixth season after original star Shelley Long left. She won the Emmy in 1991. Alley also won an Emmy for her starring role in the 1994 telefilm David’s Mother and was nominated in 1998...

1 HOUR AGO