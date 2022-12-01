Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
The Best Anime Series of 2022: Nominees
In 2022, there were many new anime episodes that thrilled us, chilled us, and made us laugh an awful lot. With that said, it was awfully tough to narrow down this list of nominees for the best anime series of the year, but we have done our best to select the cream of the crop of what went down in 2022.
IGN
The MCU's Daredevil Series Is Seemingly Similar in Tone to Deadpool
Charlie Cox's upcoming MCU Daredevil show might bear some resemblance to the wise-cracking tomfoolery of Ryan Reynold's Deadpool series. During a panel at German Comic-Con in Dortmund, Cox spoke alongside co-star Elden Henson about his upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Cox reprise his role from his three-season Netflix series. According to Cox, it's possible that Matt Murdock's masked vigilante may make an appearance in Deadpool 3.
Kirstie Alley Dies: ‘Cheers’ Emmy Winner, & ‘Veronica’s Closet’ Star Was 71
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for Cheers, starred in numerous movies and went on to lead Veronica’s Closet and appear in numerous unscripted shows, has died of cancer, according to a post on her official Instagram account (read it below). She was 71. Alley earned five consecutive Lead Actress Emmy nominations from 1988-93 for playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers, having joined the NBC comedy in its sixth season after original star Shelley Long left. She won the Emmy in 1991. Alley also won an Emmy for her starring role in the 1994 telefilm David’s Mother and was nominated in 1998...
IGN
Roots of Pacha - Release Date Trailer
Get your latest look at Roots of Pacha, a Stone Age life simulator with pixel-art visuals in this new release date trailer. Crafting, farming, exploration, and more await you. Roots of Pacha will be released on April 25, 2023, for PC via Steam.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Eventually Inherit His Father’s Nickname
In 'Power Book: Ghost' Tariq is trying to balance his double life. Eventually, he will likely inherit his father's nickname.
Mindy Kaling says much of 'The Office' would be seen as 'inappropriate' today and 'most of the characters on that show would be canceled'
The actress, screenwriter, and producer, looked back on her time writing for and acting on the hit show, which wrapped its final season in 2013.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
IGN
Toe Jam and Earl Movie Adaptation is Hollywood's Deepest Video Game Pull Yet
There's yet another video-game-to-film adaptation on the way, and this time it's the funky spacefaring duo ToeJam & Earl getting the star treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, '90s retro action series ToeJam & Earl will make its film debut in a project from Amazon Studios, Story Kitchen, and NBA star Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media. As for its script, Hotel Transylvania 4 writers Amos Vernon and Nunzio are on board for the screenplay.
IGN
The Quiet Girl - Official Trailer
Rural Ireland. 1981. Nine-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live. with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in. plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where...
IGN
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 3-3 takes us back to the Sky Sanctuary zone around dawn for a gorgeous 3D style level.
IGN
The New HBO Discovery Streaming Service Could Just Be Called 'Max'
Thanks to the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, HBO Max and Discovery+ are merging into one service sometime in 2023. While that's been public information for a while, we've been left to wonder what the new platform will be called. Now, we may have an answer, as it seems Warner Bros. Discovery may simply drop the "HBO" from HBO Max and call its new service "Max".
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Performance Issues Were a 'Damn Clerical Error" Per Studio CEO
The Callisto Protocol’s stuttering issues are due to a “damn clerical error,” according to Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield. In a string of separate replies on Twitter, Schofield explained that at launch, the wrong file was patched in for The Callisto Protocol and that the error occurred because someone was in a rush. “I’ll figure out how this happened but right now my focus is fixing. All our energy is on that. In the end, I’m responsible and accountable,” Schofield said.
IGN
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles - Official Character Pass Trailer
Check out the character pass trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. See all seven characters from the pass in action, including Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District), Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District), Tengen Uzui, Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu...
Why Rin Tin Tin Is Known As The Dog Who Saved Hollywood
There will always be famous dogs in Hollywood because people love watching them. Think Lassie, Beethoven, and perhaps the original Hollywood dog Rin Tin Tin. Rin Tin Tin was an adorable German Shepherd that appeared in over 30 films. He eventually became known as “the dog who saved Hollywood.”
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
IGN
How to Perform a Perfect Dodge
As you attempt to guide Jacob out of Black Iron Prison, there is arguably no skill better to master in The Callisto Protocol than dodging. On this page, you'll find the basics of evading attacks, how to perform the perfect dodge, and ways to combo attack against multiple enemies at once.
