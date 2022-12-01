Delaware State Police Investigating Collision Resulting in Four Fatalities

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of four individuals in the New Castle area late last night.

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 495 in the area of Route 13. At the time, a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 in the left lane. The Ford continued to travel southbound within the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 directly into the path of the Toyota resulting in a head on collision. Following the collision, both vehicles slightly rotated counterclockwise and came to rest a short distance from the point of impact.

The 48-year-old male operator of the Ford from Elkton, MD who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

The 41-year-old female operator of the Toyota from Philadelphia, PA, who was wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. There were two occupants inside the Toyota, whose identities have not been confirmed at this time. They were both properly restrained and were pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Interstate 495 northbound was closed between Interstate 95 and Route 13 for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Breen by calling 302-365-8486. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

