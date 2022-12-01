ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft: Joey Porter Jr. Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
 4 days ago
One of the top cornerbacks in college football is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Joey Porter Jr. will soon be playing his games on the big stage.

Penn State boasted one of college football's best defenses this year, currently sitting at eight overall in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. A secondary that teams struggled passing on, Porter was a key cog for the Nittany Lions.

Porter Jr. is the son of former Steeler linebacker Joey Porter. When you turn on the tape, despite the positional differences, you can tell he comes from NFL lineage.

With great height, long arms, physicality, and movement skills, there is tons to like about Porter Jr. His play as a fundamentalist and ability to mirror and match will intrigue teams as we approach the draft.

In a cornerback class with various skill sets and body types, it's going to take a lot to help separate prospects. That means athletic testing like jumps and sprints will be paramount and could be why Porter Jr. is sitting out the bowl game despite a potential New Years Six birth.

We know NFL teams value bloodlines and length, so don't be surprised if Porter Jr. is one of the first corners off the board in April.

