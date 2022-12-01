Read full article on original website
ELON University
Department of Nursing hosts joint white coat, pinning ceremony of ABSN cohorts
In a joint ceremony for the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program, the Class of 2023 received their white coats and the Class of 2022 had the white coats they received in February pinned on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Numen Lumen Pavilion. The Class of 2022 will...
ELON University
Elon selected for transformative grant to advance inclusion and belonging in STEM fields
A six-year, $377,800 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute will advance inclusion and belonging in Elon University’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs as part of a transformational $60 million multi-institutional effort focused on inclusivity in STEM education in the United States. Elon was awarded the grant...
ELON University
Aaron Trocki named 2023-2025 CEL Scholar
Aaron Trocki, associate professor of mathematics, has been selected as the 2023-2025 Center for Engaged Learning (CEL) Scholar. During his term, he will focus on models of assessment and feedback, particularly those practices outside of traditional grading assumptions and approaches. In addition to his disciplinary research in mathematics, Trocki has...
