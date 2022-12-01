ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair, Lewis power the Orange to 60-58 win against Yale

It was a battle of the Northeast until the bitter end. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (5-2) took on the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) as the team looked to secure its first road win of the season. The Orange were coming off a nine-point loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermaker, while the Bulldogs were coming off back-to-back losses against New Mexico State and UMass.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61: Orange sneak past Irish behind seniors in conference play

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team survived a hard fought road game at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, winning 62-61 in South Bend to start conference play 1-0. In a game against a veteran Notre Dame squad (Notre Dame has six players studying towards master’s degrees), it was the Syracuse veterans who produced as Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards led the Orange to a victory. The two four-year Orange veterans combined to score 42 of Syracuse’s 62 total points and grab 19 of 30 team rebounds.
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: South Bend, IN. Students: 8,854 students who have already donated their Pyning for Drew...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind. Line: Syracuse continues its underdog streak as the Draftkings Line gives Notre Dame 6.5 points. TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down. Rivalry: 31-23, Syracuse. Current...
sujuiceonline.com

Final projections place Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl

Earlier in the week, a majority of publications projected Syracuse playing in AAC opponent in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl after SU finished the regular season 7-5. But in the past week, those projections have started to shift toward Syracuse playing in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City because of academic scheduling issues. That would pit the Orange against a Big 10 opponent on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
nunesmagician.com

TNIAAM Reacts: You told us your thoughts on Syracuse Football

While we wait for the Syracuse Orange to find out their bowl destination we asked you where you thought the team would land. Most of you expect the Orange to head down the Thruway to take on a Big Ten opponent in Yankee Stadium. Syracuse struggled at BC last week...
Syracuse.com

Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City

Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
WIBX 950

Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall

***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
wwnytv.com

Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...

Comments / 0

Community Policy