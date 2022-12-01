Read full article on original website
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair, Lewis power the Orange to 60-58 win against Yale
It was a battle of the Northeast until the bitter end. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (5-2) took on the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) as the team looked to secure its first road win of the season. The Orange were coming off a nine-point loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermaker, while the Bulldogs were coming off back-to-back losses against New Mexico State and UMass.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61: Orange sneak past Irish behind seniors in conference play
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team survived a hard fought road game at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, winning 62-61 in South Bend to start conference play 1-0. In a game against a veteran Notre Dame squad (Notre Dame has six players studying towards master’s degrees), it was the Syracuse veterans who produced as Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards led the Orange to a victory. The two four-year Orange veterans combined to score 42 of Syracuse’s 62 total points and grab 19 of 30 team rebounds.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: South Bend, IN. Students: 8,854 students who have already donated their Pyning for Drew...
LaNorris Sellers Wins State Title in Front of Syracuse Coaches, Talks Recruiting
To say Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had a good senior season would be a disservice to the year he had. Sellers had a spectacular year, leading South Florence to a perfect 15-0 record and the school's first South Carolina State Championship. He threw for more than 40 touchdowns on ...
The Orange is headed to the Big Apple: Syracuse will play Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is headed to the Big Apple for its first bowl appearance since 2018. The Orange will play Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the program confirmed Sunday afternoon. Brett McMurphy of Action Network...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind. Line: Syracuse continues its underdog streak as the Draftkings Line gives Notre Dame 6.5 points. TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down. Rivalry: 31-23, Syracuse. Current...
sujuiceonline.com
Final projections place Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl
Earlier in the week, a majority of publications projected Syracuse playing in AAC opponent in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl after SU finished the regular season 7-5. But in the past week, those projections have started to shift toward Syracuse playing in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City because of academic scheduling issues. That would pit the Orange against a Big 10 opponent on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: You told us your thoughts on Syracuse Football
While we wait for the Syracuse Orange to find out their bowl destination we asked you where you thought the team would land. Most of you expect the Orange to head down the Thruway to take on a Big Ten opponent in Yankee Stadium. Syracuse struggled at BC last week...
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The night before Syracuse football executed a fourth-quarter comeback win over Boston College, one of its future players pulled off a similar act for his high school team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the top recruit in SU’s 2023 recruiting class, put together a complete game for South...
Oswego boys ice hockey edges Potsdam in OT thriller for third victory in three days
The Oswego boys ice hockey team ended a three-day stretch of games with a 6-5 overtime victory over Potsdam on Saturday.
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Syracuse police chase ends in crash, 2 seriously hurt, 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl found, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that left two people in another vehicle seriously injured Sunday night, police said. Police said they recovered more than 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl and charged an 18-year-old from Syracuse after the crash. Officers were pursuing a 2021...
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Comments / 3