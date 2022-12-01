Troopers Make 9-Year-Old Girl’s Christmas Wishes Come True
Michigan State Police made one girl’s Christmas very special this year.
Summer Lahaie is nine years old and has a terminal illness. For Christmas, she wanted to shop with troopers for Shop with a Hero and get a MacBook.
The State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP), and the St. Ignace and Gaylord Posts teamed up to take Summer out for the day in Cheboygan.
Troopers gave her a police escort to Walmart, shopped and had a pizza party.
State Police and Best Buy even came together to gift Summer a brand new MacBook!
Summer told her mom it was the best day of her life. Just look at the smile on her face.
Comments / 0