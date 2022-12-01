Troopers Make 9-Year-Old Girl’s Christmas Wishes Come True

Summer and Troopers 1

Michigan State Police made one girl’s Christmas very special this year.

Summer Lahaie is nine years old and has a terminal illness. For Christmas, she wanted to shop with troopers for Shop with a Hero and get a MacBook.

The State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP), and the St. Ignace and Gaylord Posts teamed up to take Summer out for the day in Cheboygan.

Troopers gave her a police escort to Walmart, shopped and had a pizza party.

State Police and Best Buy even came together to gift Summer a brand new MacBook!

Summer told her mom it was the best day of her life. Just look at the smile on her face.