Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a...
Lafayette Police on Scene of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle with at least one confirmed fatality. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway (Frontage Road). Authorities have confirmed one fatality...
Shooting Suspect Out of St. Martin Parish Apprehended in Lafayette-Carencro Area After Police Chase
Multiple eyewitnesses described a possible police chase in Carencro on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28). In addition to listeners calling into the radio station to describe seeing "20 cop cars flying near the roundabout by the Super 1 grocery store off Hector Connoly Road," there were many on social media who also described a possible chase.
Northside Locked Down Tuesday After Online Threat Against Administrator
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A high school in Lafayette was locked down on Tuesday after an online threat was discovered against an administrator. Northside High School was briefly under lockdown on Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police, in order to ensure a safe environment as they secured the school. The threat, made via social media, was claimed that a particular administrator would be shot.
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
Duson Police Warn Citizens of Wild Animals Spotted in Community
We thought you should be aware of this potential threat. The Duson Police Department is warning those who live in or around the Duson area of more wild animals on the move. KLFY-TV 10 reports that a teenage girl was confronted by a coyote in a field while walking her horse. When she and the horse ran away from the wild animal, it ran off too in the opposite direction.
Good Samaritan Delivering Packages Found on Side of Ambassador Caffery
If you're waiting on a special package to be delivered, you may have a good samaritan knocking soon. Gabriele Stoute posted this photo on Facebook and it shows a package that was damaged while being delivered. However, there's much more to the story. According to Gabrielle's social media post, this...
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
New Iberia Bicyclist Killed in Late Night Crash
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish took the life of a bicyclist late on Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police. 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia was traveling south in the northbound lanes on Bull Island Road in Iberia Parish when he was struck by a Ford Ranger traveling in the same direction.
Lafayette Early 90s Holiday Commercials Bring About Christmas Nostalgia
When the holidays come around each year, many of us find ourselves looking back on years past noting how much has changed. Prices have increases, trends have come and gone then come back again, and some things just aren't around anymore. Even some really popular stores have become but a memory.
Crowley Woman Claims to Have Found Mouse Inside of Store-Bought Thanksgiving Turkey
This year's Thanksgiving dinner had a surprise guest for one Crowley family. The Hollier family was set to prepare their Thanksgiving meal around a premium Butterball turkey but were shocked at what they found upon opening their frozen holiday bird. Nicole Hollier posted photos to her Facebook account claiming to...
Popular Youngsville Restaurant Bourrée Suddenly Announces They Are Closing Their Doors Permanently
A popular Youngsville eatery has announced they are suddenly closing their restaurant doors for good. Bourrée has served Youngsville and the greater Acadiana with their delicious food since 2019, but on Tuesday night (Nov. 29), the restaurant made a shocking announcement via their official Facebook page that they would be closing down for good.
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana
A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
Lafayette Parish Second Graders Outperform State in Literacy, Kindergarten Lags Behind
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Education has released its Fall Reading Report, which breaks down the data from reading screening tests given to students in kindergarten through third grade. And while second graders in Lafayette Parish vastly outperformed the state average, students in the other...
Some Lafayette Families Are Turning to ‘Simmer Pots’ Over Candles
Most people love for their homes to smell nice, and as the season changes and holidays come around, the preferred scents everyone wants change to something that just smells warmer. But while candles are often the easy way to go, the good ones can be quite expensive. You know that...
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral
Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
Seize The Deal 2022 Holiday Auction Ends This Friday
Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time to make your list (and check it twice). You can give THE BEST presents this holiday season with help from the elves of the Seize the Deal Holiday Auction, brought to you by Lafayette Shooters. The Seize the Deal Holiday...
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl
For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played...
