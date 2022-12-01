ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police on Scene of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle with at least one confirmed fatality. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway (Frontage Road). Authorities have confirmed one fatality...
Northside Locked Down Tuesday After Online Threat Against Administrator

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A high school in Lafayette was locked down on Tuesday after an online threat was discovered against an administrator. Northside High School was briefly under lockdown on Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police, in order to ensure a safe environment as they secured the school. The threat, made via social media, was claimed that a particular administrator would be shot.
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
Duson Police Warn Citizens of Wild Animals Spotted in Community

We thought you should be aware of this potential threat. The Duson Police Department is warning those who live in or around the Duson area of more wild animals on the move. KLFY-TV 10 reports that a teenage girl was confronted by a coyote in a field while walking her horse. When she and the horse ran away from the wild animal, it ran off too in the opposite direction.
New Iberia Bicyclist Killed in Late Night Crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish took the life of a bicyclist late on Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police. 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia was traveling south in the northbound lanes on Bull Island Road in Iberia Parish when he was struck by a Ford Ranger traveling in the same direction.
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana

A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
Seize The Deal 2022 Holiday Auction Ends This Friday

Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time to make your list (and check it twice). You can give THE BEST presents this holiday season with help from the elves of the Seize the Deal Holiday Auction, brought to you by Lafayette Shooters. The Seize the Deal Holiday...
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl

For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played...
