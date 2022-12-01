Read full article on original website
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Trae Young responds to reports of tension with Hawks coach
Trae Young is using the bird app to respond to the latest report about him. The Atlanta Hawks All-Star Young was the subject of an unflattering report over the weekend revealing that he skipped a game after an exchange with Hawks coach Nate McMillan. The incident was said to be part of a greater pattern of tension within the Hawks this season.
NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick
The Atlanta Hawks players would back Nate McMillan in the conflict with Trae Young.
3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season
With the Atlanta Hawks having had a mediocre start to the season, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Frank Kaminsky might be on their way out via trade.
Hawks' Trae Young sat out Friday's game after tense exchange with HC Nate McMillan
Tensions have risen between Hawks star guard Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan, highlighted by a disagreement on Friday that led Young choosing not to play against Denver on Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick report. Young and McMillan had a verbal exchange during the shootaround prior...
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder rally past Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night. Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and Trae Young had 23 points and 10 assists for the Hawks (13-11), who have squandered six double-digit leads this season. They began the night tied for second-most in the NBA in that category. In winning its third straight, Oklahoma City (11-13) has outscored its last three opponents 106-68 in the fourth. The Thunder trailed 88-84 entering the final period. Giddey’s three-point play early in the fourth made it 91-90 for the Thunder’s first lead since late in the first. They never trailed again as Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s third-leading scorer, kept hitting free throws down the stretch. He scored 12 points in the fourth and finished 15 for 15 from the foul line.
AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson should expect increased minutes as Hawks deal with injuries
AJ Griffin (2022 1st Round) and Jalen Johnson (2021 1st Round) continue to improve and will be needed to play more minutes on the court as the Hawks deal with several injuries to starting rotation.
How to watch Hawks vs. Thunder: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-13; Atlanta 13-10 The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Feb. 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.83 points per matchup.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Monday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma City...
