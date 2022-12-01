ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Trae Young responds to reports of tension with Hawks coach

Trae Young is using the bird app to respond to the latest report about him. The Atlanta Hawks All-Star Young was the subject of an unflattering report over the weekend revealing that he skipped a game after an exchange with Hawks coach Nate McMillan. The incident was said to be part of a greater pattern of tension within the Hawks this season.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder rally past Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night. Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and Trae Young had 23 points and 10 assists for the Hawks (13-11), who have squandered six double-digit leads this season. They began the night tied for second-most in the NBA in that category. In winning its third straight, Oklahoma City (11-13) has outscored its last three opponents 106-68 in the fourth. The Thunder trailed 88-84 entering the final period. Giddey’s three-point play early in the fourth made it 91-90 for the Thunder’s first lead since late in the first. They never trailed again as Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s third-leading scorer, kept hitting free throws down the stretch. He scored 12 points in the fourth and finished 15 for 15 from the foul line.
How to watch Hawks vs. Thunder: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-13; Atlanta 13-10 The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Feb. 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.83 points per matchup.

