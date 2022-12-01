Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 World Tour

Despite having just wrapped his 55-city Dangerous Tour in early October, country star Morgan Wallen is ready for more. This time, on a global scale with the 2023 One Night At a Time World Tour.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour,” the “You Proof” singer said in a statement. “I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have,” he continued. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

His One Night At A Time globe-trotting tour will kick off in the new year with shows in Australia and New Zealand before a lengthy North American leg. He will see support from the likes of HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman along the way.

The tour takes its name from one of three new songs dropping tonight (December 2) at midnight. Wallen’s One Thing At A Time – Sampler features the tracks “One Thing At a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.”

See a full list of upcoming tour dates, below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9.

2023 Tour Dates

Mar. 15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

Mar. 19 – Ipswich, QLD @ CMC Rocks ^

Mar. 21 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

Mar. 24 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

Apr. 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field*#

Apr. 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Apr. 22 – Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

Apr. 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Apr. 28 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena

Apr. 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

May 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*$

May 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 26 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park*#

Jun. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park*$

Jun. 3 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Jun. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jun. 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest^

Jun. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park*#

Jun. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park*#

Jun. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*$

Jun. 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*#

Jul. 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium*$

Jul. 15 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*#

Jul. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*#

Jul. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*#

Aug. 3 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest^

Aug. 5 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree^

Aug. 12 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium*#

Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park*$

Aug. 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*$

Sept. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

Photo Credit: David Lehr / Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media (EBM)