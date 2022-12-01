European Commission approves Mycapssa® for the treatment of Acromegaly. Mycapssa® will be the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved in the EU. DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, December 5, 2022, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is pleased to announce the European Commission (EC) approval of Mycapssa® in the European Union (EU) for the maintenance treatment of acromegaly in patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. Mycapssa® is already approved in the United States for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide.

