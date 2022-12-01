ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

papermag.com

Gabourey Sidibe's Been Secretly Married For a Year

Gabourey Sidibe is finally ready to tell the world. Earlier in the show, the Precious star told Ripa and Seacrest about how the entertainment industry consultant— who she met on a dating app — quietly proposed at their home in November 2020. She then went on to revealed that their subsequent ceremony was just as low-key, performed "at the kitchen table" about four months later.

