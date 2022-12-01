Read full article on original website
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video
Photos on social media purport to identify Shanquella Robinson's friends in Mexico with her when she died following a brutal fight on video. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on NewsOne.
This bullet took 20 years to land and the reason left many baffled
Imagine having your life spared just to die from the very thing that was meant to kill you years later. The world's most patient bullet, which waited 20 years to land, is this one. Henry Ziegland broke up with Macy Tichnor in 1883. She committed suicide after experiencing depression. Her brother rushed to Zieglsnd's property and shot the young man out of rage. He shot himself with the gun after that. The brother was unaware that Ziegland did not pass away. In actuality, he suffered no serious harm. Before striking a tree, the bullet just missed them.
Waffle House Employee Physically Throws Customer Out of Restaurant Upside Down: WATCH
An anonymous Waffle House employee has gone viral after an allegedly unruly customer's behavior resulted in them being kicked to the curb like a sack of potatoes. A Waffle House patron witnessed and filmed the messy moment a fellow customer was physically carried — upside down, no less — out of the restaurant by an employee.
A TikToker Caught A Package Thief On Camera & It Was The 'Clown' Who Just Moved In Next Door
Imagine having your Amazon package stolen from your front door and later finding out that the porch pirate is none other than your new neighbour. That's what happened to one woman who shared the ring camera footage as evidence on TikTok, and the video has already reached over 6.5 million viewers.
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
In the wake of the Eufy scandal, plus scandals from companies like Wyze and Ring, it's clear that indoor cameras are a terrible idea.
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
TMZ.com
Woman Hit With Animal Abuse Charge After Disturbing Horse Training Videos Surface
An equestrian trainer who was seen on videos dragging a horse and appearing to make it bleed has now been charged with animal abuse, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Two clips were shared on a Facebook page last week ... with one appearing to show Ontario woman Solstice Pecile pulling a horse in a moving vehicle while on an isolated road.
Bear goes on killing spree after finding cocaine in viral film trailer
Meet the real "Cocaine Bear." You can even wear him as earrings. CNN's Jeanne Moos unpacks the movie trailer gone viral.
Fury as Woman Shares How Man Invaded Her Space for 'Entire' 4-Hour Flight
The manspreading incident went viral after being shared on Reddit.
Bride Fuming After Groom Refuses to Kick Step-Sister Who Wore White Out of Wedding
A man shared that his wife is furious with him after he failed to "defend" her on their wedding day when his step-sister showed up to the ceremony in white. On Reddit, the man explained his step-sister showed up to their wedding ceremony wearing white, upsetting his bride. "I recently...
The ‘Bully’ From ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Banned From the House Used in Film
Hollywood actor Yano Anaya was first seen as the pint-sized bully Grover in the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. Nearly four decades later, Anaya is no longer welcome at the film's iconic Cleveland house after a verbal altercation occurred with the current homeowner. Brian Jones purchased the home featured...
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Moment Crocodile Nearly Eats Worker in Australia
For Australian tradesman Marcus Kane, Tuesday morning started like any other. After getting ready for the day, he hopped in his truck and left for work, his friends soon following behind. As they made their way down a dirt road in the Northern Territory, however, the men saw something massive lying amid the tire tracks. Slowly driving closer, they realized it was a truly enormous saltwater crocodile, its scaled body stretching almost the full width of the road.
Watch mom save daughter from violent raccoon attack
Surveillance footage shows a mother in Ashford, Connecticut, fight off a raccoon after it bit her daughter. CNN affiliate WFSB has the full story.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Disney World Cast Members Planning Large Protest Following Failed Raise Negotiations: REPORT
Walt Disney World Cast Members are reportedly organizing a "large protest" for Wednesday (Nov. 30). According to a Nov. 2 Facebook post from the Local 737 Orlando Hotel and Restaurant Workers Movement, after making "very little progress" in their wage negotiations with Disney, Cast Members in the union are planning a possible protest.
intheknow.com
Family accuses Minnie Mouse of being ‘rude’ to toddler in ‘cruel’ Disneyland interaction: ‘This broke my heart’
A toddler’s interaction with Minnie Mouse is breaking Disney lovers’ hearts around the world — while some TikTokers are coming to Minnie’s defense. Filmed in Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the footage — uploaded by TikToker @anisrios1 — has quickly gained more than 5.2 million views and nearly 14,000 comments.
Kim Kardashian called out for hiring a pianist to wake her children up every morning in December
They don't call the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year for nothing, and for some parents, this means going to some serious effort to make it magical. Obviously, if you've got a big budget, you can pull out all the stops, and this is exactly what Kim Kardashian decided to do - by hiring a pianist to wake her kids up ever day this month.
