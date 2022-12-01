Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers for December 6: Hope Hears Thomas’s Version Of Events
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester trying his hand at manipulating Hope Logan Spencer once again. He’ll sit down with his obsession and try to prove he’s a good guy who just did things the wrong way. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Hope (Annika Noelle) is...
B&B Spoilers For The Week Of December 5: Oddly Timed Twists & Awkward Turns
B&B spoilers for December 5 – 9, 2022, promise Finn’s interest being piqued, Sheila Carter feeling the heat, and Dollar Bill Spencer rising from the ashes of rejection and heartbreak. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Move aside, Forrester family drama, Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) messy life is heating up. Her little...
B&B Recap for December 5: Finn and Steffy Realize Sheila’s Alive
The B&B recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, sees a heretofore unexpressed worry coming to light. Finally, a storyline that isn’t ‘Bridge’ vs. ‘Tridge!’. In this episode, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) put his thinking cap on, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lany) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) sang Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — or gave her a plethora of backhanded compliments…the jury’s still out — Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) made some big statements, and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) let Brooke know that he wasn’t sorry. No, not one little bit. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: Detective Work And A Severe Threat
B&B spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of detective work and a severe threat. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was dominated by everybody...
A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Overkill & Dropping The Ball
When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.
Days of our Lives Recaps: Life-Altering Decisions & Devastating Losses
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature the seeing of ghosts, the end of relationships before they’ve even begun, deployed subterfuge, and so much more. Days of our Lives Recaps: Monday, November 28. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) touches back down in...
GH Spoilers For December 6: Esme’s Met Her Match In Elizabeth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, reveal failed manipulations, proposed celebrations, shocking revelations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Esme Tries To Trick Elizabeth. Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) thought she had the perfect plan....
GH Recap For December 5: Felicia Subtly Gives Valentin The Information He Needs
The GH recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, features Valentin Cassadine desperate to get information on Anna Devane that we thought he might have already had. In this episode, it turned out only Anna’s (Finola Hughes) best girlfriends trust Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) obnoxiously revealed herself to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) averted the cancer talk, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) planned her very first birthday party, and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) shocked Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Y&R Spoilers For December 6: Daniel Keeps A Secret
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease a big secret, one woman in need of reassurance, and another in a desperate situation. You won’t want to miss the dramatic episode that’s coming up next. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) returned to Genoa City...
DAYS Recap for December 5: Nicole Hammers The Final Nail In Ericole
The DAYS recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, features the usage of a whole lot of British slang, and a Pommy — that’s British slang for a British man — getting his block knocked off — that’s English slang for you getting punched right square in the face!
Former Days of our Lives Star Lauren Boles Is All Grown Up
Days of our Lives fans have loved Lauren Boles since she was a very little girl playing Ciara Brady — but she’s not so little anymore. The young actress was born on December 4, 2003, which means she turns 19 years old today! She was only five years old when she started as the daughter of soap super couple Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) Brady.
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Shocking Discovery & An Ultimatum
Y&R spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of a shocking discovery and an ultimatum. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and...
Why Didn’t Taylor Hayes Stop Her Bold and the Beautiful Wedding?
The truth most often always comes out on soap operas. That’s what Ridge Forrester found as he was about to remarry the love of his life, world-renowned psychiatrist Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful. The “I do’s” weren’t finalized as the couple’s daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan refused to hold her peace!
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane
The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For B&B: Katherine Kelly Lang & Krista Allen
Savvy actors know that everyone shines when the focus is kept on the scene itself — not having their character ‘win’ every moment throughout the drama. That’s why Soap Hub is bestowing dual honors for Performer of the Week for B&B on both Katherine Kelly Lang and Krista Allen.
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Mistakes, Regrets, And Consequences
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) made a heavy decision about her future when she decided not to raise a child with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Their little love affair was fast, passionate, and a much-needed distraction for both of them. However, a baby was not part of the plan – and Jada kept it that way. This week, Jada turns to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and shares her innermost thoughts on the subject. Does she have regrets? Does she have a secret?
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: The Search Begins For Sheila Carter
The B&B spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Finn (Tanner Novlan) delivers a shocking blow to his wife when he announces his mother is alive. Should they be surprised Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) staged her death? Probably not. At least now they know. So, now what? Well, a search is on, that’s what! Finn is intent on finding Sheila.
Y&R Recap For December 5: Summer Accuses Phyllis Of Unleashing Jeremy Stark
The Y&R recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, brings a major threat to one prominent Genoa City family, exes saying goodbye, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what happened in this dramatic episode. Y&R Recap Highlights. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jeremy Stark...
Right On: Which Y&R Newman Sib Has Got Nate Hastings Pegged?
Victoria Newman was so excited to have little brother Nicholas Newman back working alongside her at Daddy’s company on The Young and the Restless. Until, that is, Little Brother had the audacity to disagree with her. It was bad enough when he was standing up for Sally Spectra, which Victoria knew he was only doing because he had a thing for the little social climber, but now Nick is also against Victoria’s hand-picked replacement for Sally – Dr. Nate Hastings. Which sibling is in the right here?
