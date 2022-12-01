DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) made a heavy decision about her future when she decided not to raise a child with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Their little love affair was fast, passionate, and a much-needed distraction for both of them. However, a baby was not part of the plan – and Jada kept it that way. This week, Jada turns to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and shares her innermost thoughts on the subject. Does she have regrets? Does she have a secret?

1 DAY AGO