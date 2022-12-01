Read full article on original website
Hatton's Grace Hurdle: Honeysuckle beaten for first time as Teahupoo takes Fairyhouse crown for Gordon Elliott
Teahupoo caused a shock in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle as Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse. Henry De Bromhead's mare has begun her season by winning this contest in each of the last three years and went to post looking to create history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Grade One hurdle.
Harry Brook: England batter shows an exciting glimpse of the future as England push for victory against Pakistan
They have a fine, long-standing tradition of bringing through England Test batters in Yorkshire, although there are perhaps few to have come off the production line who have been quite like Harry Brook. Fresh from a devastating 116-ball 153 in the first innings of England's Test match against Pakistan, the...
Henry VIII Novices Chase: Jonbon dazzles Sandown spectators with straightforward success under Aidan Coleman
Jonbon produced an exquisite round of jumping to land the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase in impressive fashion at Sandown. The victory gives Nicky Henderson's six-year-old a first Grade One success over fences to add to his top-table victory over hurdles at Aintree last season and was the perfect way to build on a taking fencing debut at Warwick last month.
Ben Stokes hails one of England's greatest Test victories of all time | 'We've got some broken bodies!'
Ben Stokes has hailed the 74-run victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi as one of the "greatest" in English Test history. On a flat pitch, England bowled the hosts out on the final day after Jack Leach took the last wicket near the end of play. It was only England's third...
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Grimsby: Ethan Chislett grabs winner for Dons
Ethan Chislett's second-half strike fired AFC Wimbledon to a 1-0 victory over Grimsby at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The game ebbed and flowed in a first-half stalemate before Chislett's goal helped extend the Dons' unbeaten streak in League Two in seven games. Gavan Holohan put Grimsby on the front...
Gary Neville: England's Jude Bellingham looks like he can do everything | Roy Keane: He performs like a world-class midfielder
Gary Neville said England midfielder Jude Bellingham "looks like he can do everything" after another starring performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal. Sky Sports' Neville was glowing in his praise for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has started every game for England at the World Cup so far.
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse
Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
Tuesday Tips
Credrojava looks likely to take a starring role at Fontwell as she embarks over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Novices' Hurdle. A winning point to pointer back in February, she subsequently changed hands for £80,000 and immediately paid back a small chunk of that price tag when winning an Aintree bumper in October. It is interesting Harry Fry has opted to move to hurdles rather than have a bumper season, but given her win between the flags, Credrojava looks likely to give her best over obstacles.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting returns to commentary duties after health scare
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has eased any health fears after a heart scare. The 47-year-old was taken to hospital in Perth after feeling unwell while working as a television pundit during the Test match against the West Indies on Friday. Ponting had been commentating for Channel 7 during the...
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion still targeting Formula 1 after joining Andretti in Indy NXT
It was confirmed last week that Britain's Chadwick will become the first woman in 13 years to compete full-time in the American racing series, which is the chief support event to the IndyCar Series. The 24-year-old is joining a team with another famous motorsport name in Andretti Autosport, but insists...
Raheem Sterling misses out for England with 'family matter', Gareth Southgate unsure of winger's return
Gareth Southgate would not put a date on Raheem Sterling's return after the winger was ruled out of England's last-16 game with Senegal for a "family matter". England announced on social media earlier on Sunday that the Chelsea forward would be absent from the knock-out clash, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
Royal Bond Novice Hurdle: Marine Nationale denies Irish Point in thrilling finish at Fairyhouse
Marine Nationale came with a late rattle to land the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Barry Connell-trained five-year-old headed into the contest unbeaten and took the step up to Grade One-level with aplomb under a cool ride from Michael O'Sullivan, who celebrated his first Grade One victory.
