Police in Covington, Louisiana, say one of two burned corpses found near the St. Peter Catholic Church is that of 70-year-old Father Otis Young, Jr., a retired priest who was reported missing Sunday along with his 71-year-old caretaker and parish assistant, Ruth Prats. The second body will need DNA verification for a positive identity. The priest died of sharp and blunt force trauma, according to the St. Tammany Parish coroner as cited by NOLA.com. Both bodies, which were discovered Monday morning, were burned beyond recognition. Young, who suffered a massive stroke that left him partially disabled during the pandemic, told...

5 DAYS AGO