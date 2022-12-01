ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

WWL-AMFM

NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"

It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
TheDailyBeast

One of Two Charred Bodies Found Near Church IDed as Missing Priest

Police in Covington, Louisiana, say one of two burned corpses found near the St. Peter Catholic Church is that of 70-year-old Father Otis Young, Jr., a retired priest who was reported missing Sunday along with his 71-year-old caretaker and parish assistant, Ruth Prats. The second body will need DNA verification for a positive identity. The priest died of sharp and blunt force trauma, according to the St. Tammany Parish coroner as cited by NOLA.com. Both bodies, which were discovered Monday morning, were burned beyond recognition. Young, who suffered a massive stroke that left him partially disabled during the pandemic, told...
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
wxxv25.com

Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect

Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
