2 county chase on Hwy 87 ends when police try to 'spike' tires in Dumas, car crashes
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A two county police chase ended when police tried to spike the vehicle's tires in Dumas. According to DPS, the chase of a black, Cadillac CTS with temporary plates began on Hwy 87 north of Amarillo in Potter County. It involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
Amarillo teenager accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery held on $100K bond
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo teenager accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery is being held on a $100,000 bond. Chase Hunt, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Hunt shot another 17-year-old male Thursday at an apartment complex in the...
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash near the I-27 interchange this morning. Around 7:00 a.m., Amarillo police reported that traffic was impacted due to the wreck. Drivers were told to expect delays.
Brother, sister caught with 116 lbs. of meth during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A brother and sister were caught with 116 lbs. of meth during a traffic stop on I-40 in Oldham County,. According to court records, DPS stopped Carlos Amezquita Martinez for speeding on Nov. 24. The trooper smelled marijuana in the SUV. During a probable...
Owens Corning Blaze
Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
Four People Arrested
Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
17 Year Old Left Critically Injured After Shooting In Amarillo
A failed robbery attempt left a 17-year-old critically wounded at an apartment complex Thursday evening. Around 4:30 P.M. the Amarillo Police Department was called to an Apartment complex at the 2800 Block of SW 28th Ave after reports of a shooting were made. Arriving at the scene police found a 17-year-old boy with critical gunshot wounds.
4 arrested, including 3 teenagers, after attempted robbery, shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four people were arrested, including three teenagers, after an attempted robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 Block of SW 28th Avenue. A 17-year-old male had been shot. He was...
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia. Tulia Police Department said around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Northwest 5th Street and North Briscoe Avenue on someone who was shot. The victim was taken to a...
South furnace area at Owens Corning plant catches fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Firefighters from three departments responded to a fire Sunday at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. According to the Randall County Fire Department, a fire started in the south furnace area just before 1:30 p.m. RCFD, Potter County Fire-Rescue and the Amarillo Fire Department all responded....
Suspect in Amarillo gas station murder has violent criminal past
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The man accused of killing a woman found dead in a gas station parking lot has a violent criminal past. John Paul Ortega, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Iliana Michelle Garza. Garza was found unconscious Tuesday night in the parking lot...
Nicole ‘Nikki’ Moore’s remains still missing after 6 years, alleged killer’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been […]
Traffic impacted after wreck on I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen on the Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera and by MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic along northbound I-27 was impacted on Monday morning after what appeared to be a wreck on the road headed into Downtown Amarillo. According to MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic appeared to be delayed along I-27 in the area of […]
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at a Toot’n Totum Travel Center in east Amarillo. APD said about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at the gas station in the area of East Interstate 40 and South Lakeside Drive on an unconscious and unresponsive woman.
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
Body Found Near I-40 East, One Suspect Arrested
Amarillo Police found the body of an unresponsive woman Tuesday evening in the 8500 block of I-40 east. 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate and found a suspect. 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was...
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
Wildfire sparked by semi comes within inches of homes in Carson County
CONWAY, Texas (KVII) — A wildfire sparked by broken down semi-truck came within inches of catching homes on fire near Conway. Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry told ABC 7 that a semi broke down around 11 p.m. Friday on I-40 at mile marker 97. Fire crews responded from White...
