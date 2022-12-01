Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina University introduces Tim Beck as head football coach
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tim Beck has been named the fourth head football coach in Coastal Carolina’s 20-year history, Chair of Athletics, Executive Director for Football, and Executive Adviser for the President Joe Moglia announced Sunday. An experienced leader with 35 years of coaching experience, Beck brings with...
wpde.com
State Champs: South Florence dominates behind Sellers brothers to win AAAA Championship
Coach Drew Marlowe's top-ranked Bruins left no doubt Saturday night, capturing the program's first state football championship with a 57-30 win over Northwestern in the SCHSL's Class 4A State Championship. It's the first state football championship a Florence One School won since 2007 when Wilson won it all in 3A.
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina, East Carolina set to square off at 2022 Birmingham Bowl
Coastal Carolina University (9-3), representing the Sun Belt Conference, and East Carolina University (7-5), representing The American Athletic Conference, will meet in the 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. CST at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season Radio.
wpde.com
Photographer repurposes wood from Pawleys Island Pier after Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — One local artist is repurposing a piece of the Pawleys Island Pier that got washed away during Hurricane Ian. Travis Huffstetler is taking pieces of wood from the Pawleys Island Pier that got washed up onto the beach and is now turning them into art.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach open house to double as holiday fun & Arts and Innovation District update
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is inviting residents and business owners to a holiday open house and tree lighting on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Food and hot cocoa will also be featured at the event. However, it's not just about festive fun. NEW: CCU...
wpde.com
1 person dead after 3 vehicle crash on Hwy 31 in North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic were blocked off along Highway 31 North of International Drive and Watertower Road on Sunday after a three-vehicle crash. Around 2:30 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said there were critical injuries and a guardrail sustained damage. According to Horry County Deputy...
wpde.com
3 vehicle crash in Aynor blocks lanes of traffic on 501; Injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area of East Highway 501 at Bill Jones Road in Aynor, as lanes of traffic are blocked off due to a three vehicle crash. One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.
wpde.com
UNCF holds annual gala in Florence
FLORENCE (S.C.) — A 77 year old organization that helps students go to college is holding its annual gala Friday in Florence. The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) benefit took place at the Florence center. Everyone dressed up in their gowns and tuxedos for the event. The UNCF provides...
wpde.com
Darlington resumes search for police chief after candidate declines offer
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Darlington is resuming its search for a new police chief after candidate Mark Campbell declined the offer, according to Darlington City Administrator John Payne. It's not clear why Campbell didn't accept the offer. The city has been searching for a new chief...
wpde.com
Bojangles spreads holiday cheer to Grand Strand teachers with $500 gift card
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two teachers along the Grand Strand were recognized by Bojangles and surprised with $500 gift cards. Tamisha Hines, a 2nd-grade teacher and Kim Thomas, a 1st-grade teacher received the gift cards Monday along with books, balloons and of course, a lot of chicken, biscuits and tea.
wpde.com
2 arrested after $500K worth of counterfeit items seized at Florence Flea Market: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men in Florence were arrested for counterfeiting $500,000 worth of designer and brand-name products, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Aly Sallah, 44, and Keith Maurishell Rose, 39, were arrested on Dec. 3 during a compliance check conducted by...
wpde.com
Arrest made in Nichols stabbing; Marion County Sheriff's Office
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, South Carolina on Saturday. Police say Leonard is charged in the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43, of Nichols on Friday, December 2, 2022. She's charged with Murder and Possession of...
wpde.com
Darlington County coroner conducting inquest into man's death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee is conducting an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Tyler Bailey. Hardee said Bailey passed away on July 24 following a shooting on Hunt Drive in Darlington County. He added an inquest will determine Bailey's manner of death. NEW:...
wpde.com
Woman pleads guilty for fraud, exploiting assisted living residents in Florence: AG
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence woman pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Regan Simone Carter, 57,...
wpde.com
Conway woman charged after child in her care tests positive for cocaine
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway woman has been charged after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine. Rosemary Brown, 59, was arrested Saturday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to a report. An employee with the Dept. of Social Services...
wpde.com
FBI involved after 'hoax bomb threat' at Myrtle Beach restaurant during drag brunch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now assisting in an investigation into a hoax bomb threat that targeted a restaurant in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that task force officers are now involved and that the department is working...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on Longs-area road: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police Dept. is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night, according to chief deputy coroner, Tamara Willard. Cole D. Coleman was found dead around 8:30 p.m. on the road near 504 Sandridge Loop and F T Lane near Longs, Willard said. He likely died around 5:45 p.m., she added.
wpde.com
Pizza Palooza philanthropy nets thousands to toys for Grand Strand kids
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Close to 3,000 people attended our ABC15 Pizza Palooza hurricane party. The event was free for everyone and many visitors brought an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Many toys covered the ground as people in the community brought a donation for Toys for...
