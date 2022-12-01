ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coastal Carolina University introduces Tim Beck as head football coach

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tim Beck has been named the fourth head football coach in Coastal Carolina’s 20-year history, Chair of Athletics, Executive Director for Football, and Executive Adviser for the President Joe Moglia announced Sunday. An experienced leader with 35 years of coaching experience, Beck brings with...
State Champs: South Florence dominates behind Sellers brothers to win AAAA Championship

Coach Drew Marlowe's top-ranked Bruins left no doubt Saturday night, capturing the program's first state football championship with a 57-30 win over Northwestern in the SCHSL's Class 4A State Championship. It's the first state football championship a Florence One School won since 2007 when Wilson won it all in 3A.
Coastal Carolina, East Carolina set to square off at 2022 Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina University (9-3), representing the Sun Belt Conference, and East Carolina University (7-5), representing The American Athletic Conference, will meet in the 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. CST at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season Radio.
Photographer repurposes wood from Pawleys Island Pier after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — One local artist is repurposing a piece of the Pawleys Island Pier that got washed away during Hurricane Ian. Travis Huffstetler is taking pieces of wood from the Pawleys Island Pier that got washed up onto the beach and is now turning them into art.
1 person dead after 3 vehicle crash on Hwy 31 in North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic were blocked off along Highway 31 North of International Drive and Watertower Road on Sunday after a three-vehicle crash. Around 2:30 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said there were critical injuries and a guardrail sustained damage. According to Horry County Deputy...
3 vehicle crash in Aynor blocks lanes of traffic on 501; Injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area of East Highway 501 at Bill Jones Road in Aynor, as lanes of traffic are blocked off due to a three vehicle crash. One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.
UNCF holds annual gala in Florence

FLORENCE (S.C.) — A 77 year old organization that helps students go to college is holding its annual gala Friday in Florence. The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) benefit took place at the Florence center. Everyone dressed up in their gowns and tuxedos for the event. The UNCF provides...
Darlington resumes search for police chief after candidate declines offer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Darlington is resuming its search for a new police chief after candidate Mark Campbell declined the offer, according to Darlington City Administrator John Payne. It's not clear why Campbell didn't accept the offer. The city has been searching for a new chief...
Bojangles spreads holiday cheer to Grand Strand teachers with $500 gift card

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two teachers along the Grand Strand were recognized by Bojangles and surprised with $500 gift cards. Tamisha Hines, a 2nd-grade teacher and Kim Thomas, a 1st-grade teacher received the gift cards Monday along with books, balloons and of course, a lot of chicken, biscuits and tea.
Arrest made in Nichols stabbing; Marion County Sheriff's Office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, South Carolina on Saturday. Police say Leonard is charged in the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43, of Nichols on Friday, December 2, 2022. She's charged with Murder and Possession of...
Darlington County coroner conducting inquest into man's death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee is conducting an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Tyler Bailey. Hardee said Bailey passed away on July 24 following a shooting on Hunt Drive in Darlington County. He added an inquest will determine Bailey's manner of death. NEW:...
Woman pleads guilty for fraud, exploiting assisted living residents in Florence: AG

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence woman pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Regan Simone Carter, 57,...
Conway woman charged after child in her care tests positive for cocaine

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway woman has been charged after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine. Rosemary Brown, 59, was arrested Saturday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to a report. An employee with the Dept. of Social Services...
FBI involved after 'hoax bomb threat' at Myrtle Beach restaurant during drag brunch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now assisting in an investigation into a hoax bomb threat that targeted a restaurant in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that task force officers are now involved and that the department is working...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on Longs-area road: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police Dept. is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night, according to chief deputy coroner, Tamara Willard. Cole D. Coleman was found dead around 8:30 p.m. on the road near 504 Sandridge Loop and F T Lane near Longs, Willard said. He likely died around 5:45 p.m., she added.
Pizza Palooza philanthropy nets thousands to toys for Grand Strand kids

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Close to 3,000 people attended our ABC15 Pizza Palooza hurricane party. The event was free for everyone and many visitors brought an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Many toys covered the ground as people in the community brought a donation for Toys for...

