BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) As the holiday season reaches full swing law enforcement begins to see and uptick in crimes of opportunity, these crimes can include but are not limited to package thefts, burglary, and telephonic scams. It is estimated that 36% of Americans have had, at least once, a package stolen from outside their residence, there are 2.5 million burglaries annually in the United States, and according to a recent study 33% of Americans have reported falling victim to phone scams, and 20% on more than on occasion. Here are some tips on keeping yourself safe over the holiday seasons as well as year-round:

3 DAYS AGO