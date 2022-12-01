Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Local information helped in arresting murder suspect
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley informed our newsroom that local information regarding an on-the-run murder suspect helped to get him apprehended and behind bars. Find the press release from Sheriff McKinley below:. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on the evening of November 29th regarding...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Painted Sky Center for the Arts has new opportunities, new location
JOHN DAY – Painted Sky Center for the Arts has a new location, and they’ve got new classes to take. They’re now located at 116 Bridge Street in John Day, from their former Canyon City location. In addition to the art classes, plenty of volunteer opportunities are available for anyone interested in arts and culture. Call Painted Sky during their office hours if you’re able to help at (541) 575-1335, or email painteskycenter@gmail.com.
elkhornmediagroup.com
High speed chase through Harney County ends in Winnamucca Nevada
Harney County, Or-On Thursday December 1 around 8am, Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Monroe St in Burns for several traffic violations. As OSP approached the vehicle, the male driver Igor Malikov 32, of Vancouver, started to drive away. OSP told the Malikov to stop the vehicle. The Malikov stopped the vehicle and pointed an unknown, possible weapon at the trooper. The trooper drew his issued duty weapon and went back to their patrol vehicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Earliest photo of Kam Wah Chung/Chinatown surfaces
JOHN DAY – Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site Curator Don Meritt swung by KJDY/News 102 Studios in John Day recently and informed listeners that a new photo has surfaced, depicting the Kam Wah Chung building and Chinatown of John Day. He said it was likely taken in the 1890’s:
Post Register
ODOT closes I-84 due to severe weather, multiple crashes
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: I-84 westbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. ------------- UPDATE: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. Westbound lanes are now open between La Grande and Pendleton. ------------- UPDATE: In addition to the closures in the original article below, the westbound...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff McKinley says it could “take months” to purchase a firearm in Oregon
GRANT COUNTY – December 8th is the date Oregon Measure 114 is set to go into effect, and many questions are popping up regarding firearm purchases in the State of Oregon. As it stands (provided a stay is not granted in court), all purchasers of firearms within the state must hold the proper licensure beginning next Friday. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said since there’s not a system in place to grant those licenses, folks may not be able to buy a gun for some time:
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Warn of Potential Holiday Thefts and Scams
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) As the holiday season reaches full swing law enforcement begins to see and uptick in crimes of opportunity, these crimes can include but are not limited to package thefts, burglary, and telephonic scams. It is estimated that 36% of Americans have had, at least once, a package stolen from outside their residence, there are 2.5 million burglaries annually in the United States, and according to a recent study 33% of Americans have reported falling victim to phone scams, and 20% on more than on occasion. Here are some tips on keeping yourself safe over the holiday seasons as well as year-round:
Comments / 0