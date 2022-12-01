Read full article on original website
The Neighborhood Shocker: EPs Explain Calvin's Life-Changing Decision, Tease a 'Bit of a Reinvention' Moving Forward
There’s been a major change in The Neighborhood. During Monday’s fall finale, Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin Butler made the difficult decision to sell Calvin’s Pit Stop to developers. In exchange, he received a handsome check — and while we don’t know exactly how much he received for the business, we do know that it’s enough for him and Tina to live comfortably should he decide to retire. “As you might have noticed, we’ve been planting the seeds right from the start of the season,” co-showrunner Mike Schiff tells TVLine. “We started thinking about how there are fewer and fewer old-fashion car...
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family says
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
